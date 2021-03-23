Moose Toys and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Bring their A-Game with Exciting New Product Collection to Celebrate the Highly Anticipated Summer Release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

The pre-game begins in April, when the first toys from "Space Jam: A New Legacy" become available. Moose Toys' slam-dunk range will include action figures, playsets, collectibles, plush characters and more, including Goo Heroes, which are inspired by Moose Toys' hot brand, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu. The line also includes the super innovative Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James featuring the first ever action figure that really jumps, dunks and hangs-on-the-rim, just like LeBron's character in the film. The toy range features regular refreshes and new introductions throughout the fall and holiday season, sure to delight fans of all ages.

"To put our excitement about this partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products into basketball terms, it's like shooting a nothing-but-net-three-point-buzzer-beater to win the game," said Ronnie Frankowski, chief marketing officer, Moose Toys. "Working closely with Warner Bros., every attention to detail was paid to make sure our toys bring that big screen action into the hands of the fans. Our toys deliver awesome replicas of the stars of the movie, along with fresh new ways to play. We cannot wait for fans to bring their favorite characters home."

Moose Toys' range of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" toys includes:

Space Jam: A New Legacy Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James

Space Jam: A New Legacy Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James comes with a figure of the film's star designed with large hands that can palm the basketball. Load the LeBron James figure on the launcher and he hits a three-pointer or send him soaring for his signature slam dunk and rim hang. MSRP $19.99.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Ballers Action Figures

Space Jam: A New Legacy Ballers Action Figures are Tune Squad "good guys" that will have the Goon Squad villains on defense. Space Jam: A New Legacy Ballers are armed with accessories meant to ensure victory. There are four poseable figures to collect including LeBron James with his ACME Rocket-Pack 4000, giving "hang time" new meaning; LeBron James with his ACME Mallet; Bugs Bunny with his ACME Blaster 3000; and Marvin the Martian armed with his Saucer of Doom. Kids can keep the Goon Squad villains guessing by mixing and matching Space Jam: A New Legacy Ballers and accessories, exploring a galaxy of possibilities. MSRP $9.99.

Space Jam: A New Legacy On Court Rivals Two-Pack Action Figures

Collect characters from "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to recreate some of the all-star moves and scenes with these cool action figures. LeBron James and the Tune Squad are ready to hit the court and take on their on-court rivals, the Goon Squad, with figures exclusive to the Rivals Two-Pack. These detailed collectible 5-inch figures are articulated and posable. Pose them competing against each other with the included accessories. Collect all the figures in the Rivals Two-Packs and hit the court for the ultimate basketball game. MSRP: $14.99

Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James Ultimate Tune Squad Action Figure

Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James Ultimate Tune Squad Action Figure is large scale and comes ready to battle the Goon Squad just like in the film. The 12-inch Tune Squad action figure comes with four accessories and speaks more than eight ready-for-battle phrases and sounds. Kids will love teaming up with their basketball hero LeBron James and using his different accessories to find new ways to defeat the Goon Squad. MSRP $19.99.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Mini Figures and Space Jam: A New Legacy Gametime Playset

Space Jam: A New Legacy Mini Figures are destined to be a slam dunk hit among fans and collectors. There are 22 action figures to collect, including LeBron James and Tune Squad players like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Tazmanian Devil and Classic Marvin the Martian. Adding to the fun is the search for rare figures, gold Hall of Famer figures and a platinum ultra-rare figure. The Gametime Playset comes with Tune Squad heroes Bugs Bunny and LeBron James collectibles figures, pumped and positioned to shoot buzzer beater three-pointers from the ball-launching bases. Pull back the mechanism and swish! MSRP $3.99 (Space Jam: A New Legacy Single Pack); $12.99 (Space Jam: A New Legacy Four Figure Team Pack); $14.99 (Space Jam: A New Legacy Gametime Playset with two Space Jam Mini Figures)

Space Jam: A New Legacy Goo Heroes

Space Jam: A New Legacy Goo Heroes take a page out of the playbook of another Moose Toys favorite: the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu. Pull, stretch and bend gooey Bugs Bunny to shoot and score like never before. And with two LeBron James options, kids can double-team the Goon Squad players, using his squish-and stretch-ability to dominate. MSRP $12.99.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Plush B-Ball Buddies

Discover the Tune Squad's softer side with Space Jam: A New Legacy Plush B-Ball Buddies. Suited up in their uniforms they are dressed for play, and so super soft and snuggly they can just as easily spend their time in a good cuddle huddle. Collect all six starting team favorites, LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Tazmanian Devil, Tweety, Daffy Duck and Lola Bunny, for a sleepy time slam dunk. MSRP $7.99.

Fans of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" won't have to wait long for the collection to drop – the extensive line will be available nationwide at all major retailers beginning April 18. For more information on the new "Space Jam: A New Legacy" toy collection and more from the SuperHappy world of Moose Toys, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy" from director Malcolm D. Lee and innovative filmmaking team that includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way.

James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

