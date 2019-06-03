Moose Toys Heats Up the Boys' Aisle, Launches Two New Lines This Summer

"Moose Toys continue to redefine a child's notion of play and stretch the boundaries of what's possible, literally and figuratively," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "We've proven our place within the boys' aisle with the success of Treasure X, which launched last fall and quickly became the No. 1 item in action figure collectibles. Now we've expanded the Treasure X line to include the supercool and slimy Aliens segment, and with the exciting introduction of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu, we are continuing to make an impact in the boys' aisle."

Treasure X Aliens is the newest extension of the core Treasure X line. With its one-of-a-kind packaging design and unique unboxing experience, Treasure X Aliens invites kids to get their hands gooey while performing an oozy alien dissection to free the collectible treasure hunter trapped inside and reveal a special treasure. Lucky fans can even find a real-life space gem! Given its unique, fun and incredibly immersive components, Treasure X Aliens recently received Parents magazine's Best Unboxing award at the 2019 New York Toy Fair and was named Action Figure of the Year at the 2019 Australian Toy Awards in Melbourne.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu is an entirely new product that will shake up the action aisle by combining compound play with action figures. Heroes of Goo Jit Zu focuses on a band of zoo animals that mutated into heroic fierce fighters and smashed their way out of the zoo to defend the city from a gang of baddies. The characters are filled with sand, faux teeth or bones, glitter and goo and can be squished, stretched and smashed in every direction. Heroes of Goo Jit Zu deliver the squishiest, stretchiest fun yet!

The launch of the new lines will be supported by a 360 marketing campaign including national television, digital media buys, influencer partnerships and in-store point-of-sale features. Additionally, Moose will continue to invest in the development of original YouTube content. The Treasure X webisodes have earned more than 27 million views, helping to further develop excitement and affinity with its core consumer. Following suit, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu will release two 11-minute mini movies to help build out the world of these dynamic new characters.

Beginning in early July, both Treasure X Aliens and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu will be available at online and retail locations nationwide, wherever toys are sold. Treasure X Aliens will be sold for $14.99 (Alien Hunter Single Pack). Heroes of Goo Jit Zu will retail for $9.99 (Hero Single Pack), $19.99 (Battle Two Fighter Pack), and $29.99 (Deluxe Ultimate Fighter). For more information, visit moosetoys.com.

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

The family-run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The company's success extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 500 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.

