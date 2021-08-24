Moose Toys Inspires Girls to Fearlessly Follow Their Dreams With Dream Seekers, an Inspiring New Soft Doll Line

Each Dream Seeker has her own unique dream to inspire young girls to follow their own. There is no dream too big or too small for these fashion-conscious fairies, who are full of style with removable outfits and whimsical wings. The dreamy celestial packaging includes a secret wish pocket for girls to write their dream on for their doll to keep safe.

The Moose Toys / Rebel Girls partnership will kick off this fall across the Rebel Girls podcast feed. The four branded mini-episodes, designed to align with each of the Dream Seekers, are snackable versions of the Rebel Girls flagship podcast offering featuring new stories of Amanda Gorman, Bindi Irwin, Judith Jamison, and Nandi Bushell. Jacqueline Green, principal dancer with the prestigious Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will narrate the podcasts.

Additionally, Rebel Girls will include digital activities the girl empowerment brand is creating to accompany each mini-episode. Moose Toys Dream Seekers advertorial content will also appear in the Rebel Girls regular podcast episodes throughout this time period.

"We saw such a natural connection with Rebel Girls and our Dream Seekers dolls. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to bring our shared message of inspiring girls to follow and achieve their dreams. When kids listen to these Rebel Girls podcasts showcasing the stories of incredible women, we hope they are encouraged to dream big. Our Dream Seekers dolls are the perfect companion for sharing those dreams and keeping them close," said Alex Ries, senior vice president and head of U.S. marketing, Moose Toys.

The distinctive dream mark on the dolls' wrists represents her personality and the dream she seeks: animal lover Bella believes furry friends should be treated with love and kindness; dancer Luna believes confidence is key; Hope is full of positivity and happiness; and special deluxe Dream Seeker Stella expresses herself through light and color, inspires others through kindness and bravery, and comes with extras, like a printed bracelet, removeable rainbow gown and more. Each of these sweetly sophisticated, fully posable, 14-inch soft dolls have expressive faces and gorgeous long hair with unique ribbons to match their personality. The dolls come with a hair comb and clips for never-ending hair play, a removable hair ribbon and removable skirts that kids can mix and match to reflect their own style and personality.

"Moose Toys and its Dream Seekers dolls embody the spirit of the Rebel Girls mission to help raise the most confident and inspired global generation of girls. The mini-episodes created through this partnership are authentic and inspiring stories of kindness, positivity, bravery and confidence," said Rebel Girls Chief Marketing Officer, Soo Koo.

Dream Seekers dolls Bella, Luna, and Hope, MSRP $19.99, and Dream Seekers Deluxe Light-Up doll Stella, MSRP $29.99, will be available online and at retail locations nationwide, wherever toys are sold, beginning Aug. 1. To learn more about Dream Seekers, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About Rebel Girls

Rebel Girls is a global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident generation of girls around the world through content, experiences, products, and community. Originating from an international best-selling children's book, Rebel Girls amplifies stories of real-life, extraordinary women throughout history, geography, and field of excellence. With a growing community of nearly 20 million self-identified Rebel Girls spanning more than 100 countries, the brand engages with Generation Alpha through its book series, award-winning podcast, events and merchandise. To date, they have sold 7 million books in 51 languages and reached 14 million podcast downloads.

