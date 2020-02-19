Moose Toys Is Ready To Play at 2020 New York Toy Fair

"New York Toy Fair is extra special for us this year," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "Never before have we delivered this much newness in a single season. I am so proud of our team and the hugely creative and disruptive new toys we've created, and we are grateful for the awesome support we've received from our retail partners. We can't wait to get these new toys into kids' hands."

This year, Moose is betting big on three key trends it has watched and predicts will continue to gain momentum with toy lovers of all ages.

"Moose Toys is a champion of staying ahead of the curve and innovates with the ultimate trendsetter mentality," said toy expert Tom McGrath. "It's always a treat to visit the Moose booth at New York Toy Fair and see what they have up their sleeve."

The top trends and associated 2020 product innovations include the following:

IRL – While we're all becoming increasingly more digital, toys "In Real Life" still spark delight. Now Moose brings digital communication to life with OH! MY GIF, a collectible toy inspired by GIFs, memes and stickers. For more information, visit ohmygifofficial.com. Entertainment Inspired – Children love bringing the worlds of their favorite television and movie characters to life in their own homes, and Moose Toys will enable just that by bringing Australia's smash hit "Bluey" stateside this fall. Now airing in the U.S. on Disney+, the Disney Channel and Disney Junior, the lovable Blue Heeler puppy first stole hearts Down Under, becoming the No. 1 children's series of 2019 on metro broadcast television and peaking at No. 1 on the iTunes children's chart. It was also the No. 1 program ever on Australia's ABC iview. Moose brings "Bluey" to life for American children through a collection of play sets, figures, plush and accessories, all in partnership with BBC Studios and Emmy® Award–winning Ludo Studio. IRL Entertainment – While young people take play cues from television and movie characters, they are also influenced by popular digital creators and social stars. Understanding this phenomenon and wanting to help unlock every child's inherent creativity, Moose has partnered with Collins and Devan Key , creators of the Collins Key YouTube channel, the No. 1 brand-friendly channel with more than 20.5 million subscribers that averages more than 25 million views per video, to bring hands-on challenge and DIY-inspired toys directly to fans.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied with stopping at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content and entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy. For more information, visit moosetoys.com.

