Moose Toys' Kindi Kids Recognized as No. 1 U.S. Property Launch

The quirky, colorful bobblehead dolls remain a leader in the preschool category and head into the 2019 holiday season with notable accolades. The collection, which also includes magical accessories that move and come to life, has resonated with consumers and retailers alike — named a top holiday toy by retailers including Walmart and Amazon — and received a coveted Toy of the Year nomination by the Toy Association. Kindi Kids was also recognized by the Toy Insider and TTPM and was named a winner of the 2019 National Parenting Product Awards for best Creative Play due to its ability to spark imagination and guide young children on their journeys to kindergarten.

"Kindi Kids dolls are unique in the preschool doll market, encouraging 'best friend' play just as kids are preparing to go to kindergarten," said independent toy analyst Chris Byrne, aka the Toy Guy®. "While most other dolls for children this age focus on nurturing/parent role play, Kindi Kids begin the all-important process of helping kids get ready to be among their peers. And since they're also super cute, I'm confident that Kindi Kids will be at the top of holiday wish lists this year."

Due to the rapid success and sustained popularity of the line, the Kindi Kids brand will grow in 2020 with the inclusion of new dolls — Rainbow Kate and Summer Peaches — and new ways to play. Moose Toys is also developing a Kindi Kids licensing program to launch in the U.S. market in 2020 and has worked with the Licensing Shop to solidify deals with more than 15 licensees, including notable brands such as Scholastic, apparel and swimwear collective the Bentex Group and Bendon Publishing for coloring, activity and sticker books.

The world of Kindi Kids goes beyond retail and extends online to boost interactivity. The Kindi Kids YouTube channel brings Rainbow Kindi, a world of imagination and discovery, to life and has garnered more than 36 million views.

Holiday shoppers can purchase Kindi Kids (MSRP $24.99) online and at retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit moosetoys.com, follow @kindikidsofficial on Instagram or go to youtube.com/kindikidsofficial.

