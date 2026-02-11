Moose Toys Continues to Define Creator-Led Toy Innovation with Salish Matter Partnership

Global digital powerhouse joins as co-creative director in long-term brand-building collaboration; introductory line is new brand for Gen Alpha

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, has entered into a long-term brand and licensing partnership with global digital creator Salish Matter to develop a new toy line. Designed for her highly engaged global fanbase, the collection is inspired by Salish's interests, aesthetic, and emotional connection with her audience. The collaboration reflects Moose's continued focus on creator-led brand building with Salish serving as co-creative director. The first range is planned to launch at retail at the end of 2026.

"This partnership reinforces Moose's position as the destination for the world's biggest and most influential creators," said Ronnie Frankowski, CEO, Moose Toys. "The Salish line represents an evolution that moves beyond brand collaborations to building owned brands with long-term potential. Salish resonates strongly with kids and tweens through her authenticity, creativity, and relatability, making her uniquely positioned to translate influence into a successful consumer brand."

Designed to feel authentically Salish, the range blends trend-forward design, lifestyle personality and collectability for kids and tweens. Salish ranks among the most influential female creators within Moose's core demographic, reaching more than 13.3 billion lifetime views across her shared YouTube channel. Further validating her appeal, Salish was named 2025 Female Creator of the Year at the Kids' Choice Awards, and is the founder of the popular "Sincerely Yours" skincare brand at Sephora. The launch of SY drew 87,000 people and shut down the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

"I want this brand to feel fun, positive and relatable. Something people of all ages can connect with," said Salish. "It reflects my personality, my everyday lifestyle, and what I love, and working with Moose helped bring that vision to life in such a cool way."

A longtime Moose collaborator, Salish has established herself as a highly engaged partner who brings the fun and the audience. The collaboration started with brand videos and more recently developed with the launch of global slime sensation Gui Gui, where she lent her star power to a hugely successful brand collab and in-person appearance, supported with social amplification. The collaboration demonstrated her ability to drive excitement at retail and validated the strength of her connection with her audience. Building on that success, the new partnership evolves into Salish's own standalone brand. As co-creative director, Salish will work closely with Moose's design and development teams to shape the brand's look, feel, and personality.

