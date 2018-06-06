Moose Toys Launches Shopkins Mini Packs With A Big Bang!

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market leading collectible manufacturer Moose Toys, is excited to announce the launch of Shopkins Season 10, Mini Packs. The new season has been developed to celebrate this milestone with a throwback to how it all started – a miniature shopping experience, brought to life in a whole new way.

Mini Packs come packaged in a miniature version of real-life supermarket items: tiny milk cartons, fruit crates, detergent bottles and many more. Hiding inside each item are the most loved Shopkins characters from Seasons 1, 2 and 3. These characters are returning better than ever before with a commemorative medallion (gold, silver or bronze, respectively) ensuring that avid fans have a brand new, unique figure to add to their collections.

"The launch of Season 10 marks four years since Shopkins captured the hearts of kids around the world and we wanted to recognize this major moment with a special nod to Shopkins' heritage," said Claire McGarry, Global Head of Girls at Moose Toys. "We know loyal fans have their favorite characters from the first three seasons, and we're excited to bring them back with a special Season 10 medallion in celebration of this significant launch."

For the first time, fans can unbox adorable, highly-detailed and unique packages to discover the Shopkins characters inside. There are over 80 different Mini Packs packages to collect, from popcorn bags and take-out containers to shoe boxes and jelly jars. These reusable packages add another level of play for Shopkins fans, who can now store and display their favorite characters like never before.

Shopkins first arrived on the scene in 2014 and since then has gone from strength to strength. Securing a position as one of the biggest girls' character led franchises across the globe, the brand has created over 2,000 characters and sold over one billion Shopkin figures to date.

Over the past four years, Shopkins has developed extensions into fashion dolls, doll's houses and vehicle play categories, been awarded over 30 industry awards, including two TOTY's, and has over 200 licensing partners globally.

Shopkins Mini Packs can be found at major retailers now. For more information, visit www.shopkinsworld.com or follow Shopkins on Instagram @Shopkins_World, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shopkinsworld and on Twitter @ShopkinsWorld.

ABOUT MOOSE TOYS

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in their DNA and are famous for the design, development and manufacture of award winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectables, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognised as the most creative company in the industry. The family run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pintsized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The success of the company extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 400 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.

