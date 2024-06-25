MOOSE TOYS' NEW MRBEAST LAB TOY LINE SPARKS UNPRECEDENTED RETAILER FRENZY

The extensive range captures the ferocity of the globally recognizable MrBeast logo. The winning push-the-envelope combination of MrBeast and Moose delivers incredible innovations across categories. Representing a fusion of primal predators, the game-changing line includes collectibles and action figures in a variety of scales, authentic designs, quality finishes and color combinations. Adding to the collectability, are varying ranges of rarity found throughout the multi-product line and display-ready packaging.

"This collection is the result of two of the world's best creators joining forces to develop the most groundbreaking new toy brand," said Paul Solomon, CEO, Moose Toys. "When we find partners like MrBeast, who share our irreverent spirit and appetite to disrupt, the sky is the limit. Today's launch is just the beginning of what's to come for Moose and MrBeast as we continue to develop the brand to new heights."

Adding to the anticipated frenzy, MrBeast will feature the line in new content on YouTube, fuelling fan demand for the products. His YouTube channel is the #1 most subscribed channel in the world with more than 289 million subscribers, generating over 2 billion views monthly and amassing an astounding 52 billion lifetime views.

"Moose Toys is always pushing boundaries to innovate in new ways and we're going to blow up the toy industry with this line," said Donaldson. "Their dedication to the smallest details and challenging themselves to go beyond the point of disruption is how I approach every aspect of my brand. I'm super pumped about this partnership and know my fans are going to love it."

The full MrBeast Lab line includes:

MrBeast Lab Swarms: Cue the next collectibles craze: MrBeast Lab Swarms, a series of more than 100 micro collectibles that puts fans at the center of the creation process. Using the included test tube, add water, cap the tube and shake it to accelerate the fizz action-reaction that reveals the Swarms. Furthering the fun is the search for figures in varying levels of rarity including Common, Rare, Ultra Rare, Hard Heads (Special Editions), and Limited Edition as well as the hunt for the Panther Swarms and the 1,000 Limited Edition Hyperchrome Panthers. $4.99 – $19.99

MrBeast Lab Mutators: With an experiment-based unboxing experience – complete with test tube, mutation fluid, mutation chamber and "bio link" fingerprint – kids have the ability to "mutate" a cool blue panther into a mega beast Mutator. There's the Iconic Panther with MrBeast's signature fuchsia crystal shards; translucent blue Stealth Panther emblazoned with black crystals and Metallic Panther featuring a hyper metallic armor body with additional blue crystals. $24.99

MrBeast Lab Vinyl Figures: Own a piece of MrBeast with the hyper-cool MrBeast Lab Vinyl Figures, premium collectibles inspired by the iconic MrBeast logo. The series of four, three-and-a-half-inch stylized figures include Classic, Ombre, Glow in the Dark and Ultra Rare Mythic in metallic blue finish and come display ready in premium packaging. $14.99

MrBeastLab Collector Figures: Taking inspiration from the MrBeast logo are MrBeast Lab Collector Figures, more than six-inch-tall fierce feline figures featuring extreme deco and hyper articulation. Open the display-worthy silver briefcase package to reveal Panther Collector Figure or Tiger Collector Figure. For next level collectability, lucky fans can discover an Elite Gold Panther or Elite Platinum Tiger – with only 10,000 of each available. $24.99

The MrBeast Lab launch will be supported by a full cadre of carefully curated marketing activities sure to spark a further flurry of excitement. For the first time ever, Moose Toys will be exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con to support the new brand with exclusive MrBeast Lab Swarms and Mutators and attention-grabbing giveaways July 25-28. The rabid enthusiasm for the new MrBeast Lab line will ramp up this fall with a sweepstakes spanning several US and international markets.

For updates on the MrBeast Lab collection, visit https://www.moosetoys.com/brands/mr-beast-lab and check out our Instagram @supermoosetoys and TikTok @moosetoys.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most.

We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a strong team of 700 dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

ABOUT MRBEAST

Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist known as "MrBeast," who has captured the world's attention. His content entertains and inspires millions through never-before-seen viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need. In June 2024, MrBeast became the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world, now with over 289 million subscribers and generating over 2 billion views monthly. In September 2023, Donaldson was named #1 on Forbes Top Creators List. He was also featured on the Time 100 list in Spring 2023 and their inaugural Time100 Climate List in November. In January 2022, Jimmy launched Feastables, starting with the signature chocolate bar MrBeast Bar and soon became one of the fastest growing CPG brands in history. His environmental fundraising projects include #TeamTrees, which successfully raised over $23 million to plant more than 23 million trees worldwide. The follow-up #TeamSeas raised over $30 million, which led to 30 million pounds of plastic and trash being removed from oceans, rivers and beaches across the country. In October 2020, he launched Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that focuses solely on his charity efforts and has distributed over 20 million free meals and dozens of other impactful projects around the globe. Projects include building fresh water wells in Cameroon, building houses for tornado victims in Kentucky, building homes for the homeless in Costa Rica and donating over $3 million in humanitarian supplies to Ukraine war refugees. He currently works and resides in Greenville, North Carolina.

SOURCE Moose Toys LLC