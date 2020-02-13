Moose Toys Partners With Collins and Devan Key, Creators of the No. 1 Brand-Friendly YouTube Channel, to Introduce a New Collins Key Line in Fall 2020

"We are thrilled to partner with industry leaders Collins and Devan Key to bring this toy and activity collection to life," said Joe Smith, director of global marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "Their creativity and high energy will seamlessly extend through to the line and bring wildly entertaining challenges directly to the #KeyperSquad."

The Collins Key collection launches in fall 2020 and combines the creative forces of Collins, Devan and Moose Toys by bringing innovative play to the toy aisle. The collection will be supported by a multifaceted marketing campaign, including national television, digital and social campaigns, influencer partnerships and in-store point-of-sale materials. The new toy line is intended to make the imagination run wild and is sure to give fans something to say "YEET!" about.

"Working with Moose Toys has been such a fun and unique experience," said Collins Key. "Devan and I can't wait to see how fans interact with the toys and activities and come up with their own creations. We know they're up for the challenge!"

The Collins Key collaboration is a natural next step for Moose Toys to expand its relationship with YouTube-based creators. As the No. 1 YouTube creators for fun, engaging, lighthearted activities and creativity, Collins and Devan Key have seen great success on YouTube, with more than 4.5 billion views in addition to industry-leading engagement and positive sentiment. With some of the most engaged fans in the world, Collins and Devan continue to expand their universal footprint with the development of unique IP, brand extensions and partnerships with Fortune 500 organizations.

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied with stopping at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content and entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy. For more information visit moosetoys.com.

Collins and Devan Key are among the most popular digital entertainers in the world, with over 20.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 4.5 billion views, averaging over 25 million views per video. Their brand-safe content is entertaining for all ages. With some of the most engaged fans on the planet, their company continues to expand its universal footprint even further with the development of unique IP, brand extensions, partnerships with Fortune 500 organizations and the continued creation of impactful traditional and digital content.

