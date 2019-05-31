Moose Toys Partners With Iconic Brands to Introduce Shopkins Real Littles

"Welch's juices and jellies are a family favorite and we are happy to have them recreated as adorable Shopkins toys," said Christy Shepard, licensing manager, Welch Foods, Inc. "The partnership between Welch's and Moose Toys to bring these mini versions of our brand to life has been GRAPE fun. We love this additional and playful way of introducing the Welch's brand to kids."

Shopkins are a range of tiny, collectible toys based on grocery store items, each with a unique face and name. Real Littles is an expansion of the Shopkins Oh So Real line, a similarly themed collection of recognizable licensed brands that launched in December 2018. To date, more than 600 million Shopkins have been sold worldwide, establishing a $5 billion brand. Recently, the Shopkins YouTube channel reached more than 1 billion minutes of watch time, which is nearly 32 years of continual viewing.

"When Shopkins began, the characters were primarily grocery and household items with sweet faces and cheeky personalities. Real Littles is a nod to our origin, this time in partnership with brands kids and parents know and love," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "Now kids can collect a tiny box of Pop-Tarts or a can of Pringles, and the matching Shopkin inside looks just like the real thing, only cuter."

The launch of Shopkins Real Littles will be supported by a multifaceted marketing campaign, including national television, digital and social campaigns, influencer partnerships and in-store point-of-sale materials highlighting unique collector's case promotions. The special collector's case has a home for more than 50 Real Littles, encouraging fans to complete their collections. The collector's case will be offered as a gift with purchase for a limited time at participating retailers.

Beginning August 1, 2019, Shopkins Real Littles will be available at online and retail locations nationwide, wherever toys are sold. The Shopkins Real Littles line consists of Mini Packs (MSRP $3.99), Lil' Shopper Pack (MSRP $9.99), a Collector's Case (MSRP $4.99), Shopp'n Cart Pack (MSRP $19.99) and the Cutie O's Mini Mart (MSRP $29.99). For more information, visit shopkinsworld.com or moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in their DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

The family run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pintsized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The company's success extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 500 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.

