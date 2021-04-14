Moose Toys Secures Master Toy Partnership with Mediatonic and Devolver Digital for Megahit Game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

A breakout success upon its initial release, Fall Guys first launched in August 2020 where it attracted a whopping 11 million players on Steam platform (PC) and according to PlayStation Europe "became the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time on a global basis." Fall Guys will also be releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's broad appeal comes from not taking itself too seriously. In the game, dozens of contestants play together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains. Contestants compete as colorful little jelly beans as they battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as they stumble toward greatness. The developer even encourages players to "leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"

"We are 'fall' off our chairs excited and delighted to partner with Devolver Digital and Mediatonic. We are honored that Moose was chosen to feed the desire of the game's worldwide fans to have the game brought to life in the form of toys and collectibles," said Joe Smith, senior director of global marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "The incredible styling and near-endless selection of iconic outfits and characters will make for fun, innovative toys, collectibles and plush. Moose, Devolver and Mediatonic are committed to delivering outstanding product worthy of any Fall Guys fan's collection."

As part of the deal, Moose Toys will create a full range of Fall Guys toys including figures, collectibles, premium plush and more. Additional elements about the range will be released closer to launch.

"We're delighted to see Fall Guys come to life in a physical form," Dave Bailey, co-founder, Mediatonic said. "The inspiration for our bumbling beans actually came from a vinyl toy created by one of our artists, so you can imagine how excited we are to bring Fall Guys from the screen into the realm of collectibles. We're honored that Moose Toys is helping us to create a fantastic range of toys and we hope our fans will love these real-life jelly beans just as much as we do."

"Moose is a pioneer in collectibles and their track record of bringing to life popular properties makes them the ideal partner to bring the world of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to fans everywhere," said Fée Heyer, head of global licensing, Devolver Digital. "We're excited to collaborate on a range of Fall Guys with Moose and their talented team."

This partnership further cements Moose Toys' position as a key player in licensing. The toy maker continues to thoughtfully expand its collaborations, with Fall Guys joining an impressive list of recent licensing partnerships including "Space Jam: A New Legacy," Heroes of Goo Jit Zu DC and Fortnite.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make people superhappy. For this revolutionary brand, happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, games, plush, vehicles and electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we are always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot. Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600-strong team dotted across the world, we are committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About Mediatonic

Mediatonic is the BAFTA-nominated game developer behind massively-multiplayer mayhem Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and part of the Epic Games family. We delight in connecting people through original game experiences and breaking the mold with weird and wonderful games across every platform.

About Devolver Digital

Purveyors of fine digital entertainment wares from independent artists worldwide. Owned and operated by a team that replies to internal email threads with a non-stop deluge of hilarious gifs and passive aggressive shots at one another. A collection of individuals who work with independent developers from all over the world to produce and promote some of the most original, eccentric, and beloved games of the past decade. https://devolverdigital.com/

