Moose Toys Secures Toy Rights to Silvergate Media's Hit IP Octonauts

First launched on screens in 2010, Octonauts has a global broadcast platform spanning multiple territories and huge fanbases in the UK, U.S. and China, more recently the show extended its reach by debuting in Latin America and the Middle East.

Octonauts appeals to audiences around the world due to its superb storytelling, educational narratives and compelling characters that cross-cultural divides. The upcoming new series Octonauts: Above & Beyond will take the much-loved crew of intrepid explorers beyond the sea and onto land with an exciting array of new locations, vehicles and storylines to enjoy. Kids will learn real facts about amazing creatures, extreme new environments and the challenges of water and weather phenomena.

"We're incredibly honored to partner with Silvergate to bring the next chapter of Octonauts to fans across the world. The rich storyline and characters make for an incredible sandbox to develop fun, original toys," said Joe Smith, senior director of global marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "Octonauts is widely regarded as one of the top preschool properties, and this partnership further solidifies Moose's strength and expertise in the preschool aisle."

As part of the deal, Moose Toys will create a full range of Octonauts toys including figures, vehicles, playsets, plush, games and more. Octonauts: Above & Beyond, the brand-new spin-off series combines the high-octane action, educational content and stunning creative that has come to define the brand and will debut in 2021.

With this latest partnership, Moose Toys continues to expand its licensing portfolio and acquire highly coveted shelf real estate in the booming preschool aisle. The toy company has seen success with their preschool properties through its successful Kindi Kids doll line and its master toy deal with Australian ultra-hit animated series, "Bluey." Kindi Kids debuted on shelves summer 2019 and was recognized by The NPD Group as being the No. 1 new doll property launched over its first three months of being in the market.* Following its first foray into the preschool space with Kindi Kids, Moose reinforced its strength in the category this year when Bluey was named No. 1 new Preschool property by The NPD Group.**

"With proven success in the preschool aisle and a reputation for innovation, Moose Toys is the perfect partner to capture the world of Octonauts: Above & Beyond in toy form," said Ron Allen, executive vice president of commercial, Silvergate Media. "We're excited to collaborate on a new toy line that will help us take the brand in a fresh direction and create a collection of toys that kids will love."

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we are always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600-strong team dotted across the world, we are committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

Silvergate Media creates and produces world class content built to inspire, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through innovative storytelling.

Founded in October 2011, the company established its creative studio in New York, which has built Octonauts into a global success, produced and delivered Sunny Day for Nickelodeon and Hilda for Netflix. Silvergate is in production on four new properties for partners Netflix, Disney and Nickelodeon, as well as producing a string of new content for its hit series Octonauts and Hilda.

Silvergate Media has offices in London and New York and operations in China.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Dolls Supercategory/July-Sept 2019 v 2018/USD.

**Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Preschool Figurines, Playsets, and Accessories Class/August-September 2020/USD.

