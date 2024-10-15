MOOSE TOYS STRETCHING THE REACH OF ITS MEGA POPULAR ORIGINAL BRAND 'HEROES OF GOO JIT ZU' WITH NEW ANIMATED SERIES

Introduced in 2019, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu delivers the squishiest, stretchiest, goo-filled action heroes who will always fight to save the day. The line's immense popularity with kids spurred the development of an equally popular YouTube series with 12 episodes amassing more than 335 million views. This new series represents a big and bold next step for the brand. As one of Moose Toys' most successful homegrown brands, it encompasses a core cast of beloved iconic heroes and villains as well as fun new characters on either side of good and evil. The entire cast of characters is equipped with awesome superpowers that lend themselves to action-packed adventures. The toys capture kids' imagination with out-of-this-world creature features that are further exaggerated by the gooiest action figure's ability to stretch up to three times their size and always shape shift back to its original form.

"Expanding Heroes of Goo Jit Zu's storytelling across digital, linear and streaming platforms is a testament to our belief in the brand's enduring appeal and its ability to translate beyond the toy aisle. Man of Action will be our hand-in-hand partner delivering next level creativity, bringing the world of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu to life in fun and unexpected ways," said Yvette Sittrop, vice president, franchise development, Moose Toys. "Their proven success in creating long running animated storytelling that's both loved as great entertainment and also highly merchandisable aligns with our guiding goal of being the world's most innovative toy company."

Beyond the upcoming series, Moose has plans for further extensions for the brand including gaming, publishing and apparel, among others. As with everything Moose does, the project will be infused with the company's signature 'WOW' to support and build its beloved brand.

"Heroes of Goo Jit Zu is a natural fit with the MAN OF ACTION experience and expertise. Our conversations with Moose made it clear that they are forward-thinking and willing to go anywhere the story needs to in order to grow the franchise in exciting directions," said Steven T. Seagle, founding partner, Man of Action. Added fellow co-founder Duncan Rouleau, "There's a real wealth of characters and concepts that are ripe for an expanded world mythology and a series of stories full of action, adventure and humor. It's not a question of if we'll have any good ideas, but which of those ideas to run with."

For more information about Moose Toys visit: www.moosetoys.com .

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most.

We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a strong team of 700 dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About Man of Action (MOA)

Man of Action Entertainment, the creative studio and writers collective started in 2000, created the megahit Ben 10, a three-billion-dollar boys' action empire that has been called the most successful superhero launch of the past decade. Man of Action Entertainment is comprised of creators and acclaimed comic book writers Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau and Steven T. Seagle, having collectively worked on the largest franchise characters in comics from Superman to X-Men before refocusing on creating worlds and characters for their own original work published through their Man of Action imprint at Image Comics. They also created cult favorite series Generator Rex for Cartoon Network and are co-executive producers and writers for Marvel's Avengers Assemble and executive produced/wrote Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. Beyond the world of animation, Man of Action has created wildly successful video games, toy lines, comic books, stage productions, as well as forthcoming feature films and live action television shows, many of which are based on their own original comic book series and graphic novels. Upcoming projects based upon Man of Action creations include The Great Unknown, KAFKA, Officer Downe, I Kill Giants, The Crusades, and Big Hero 6, Disney's first animated feature based on a Marvel property featuring the team and characters created by Man of Action. For more information, visit https://manofaction.tv/

SOURCE Moose Toys