Moose Toys Unwraps Three New Must-Have Toys Ahead of the 2020 Holiday Season: Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Gotta Go Flamingo and FailFix

"Every holiday, we push the limits of what's possible to make kids superhappy. A funny, interactive balloon dog coming to life, a pooping flamingo with a signature song, and dolls that arrive messy for kids to make over is eclectic, unexpected and, most of all, irreverent fun!" said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "Squeakee, Gotta Go Flamingo and FailFix showcase Moose's ability to stay ahead of the innovation and design curve and deliver what kids are looking for this holiday."

Already widely touted as Toy of the Year, Squeakee is an interactive pet that's part robot dog, part balloon dog and 100% your new best friend. Bursting with personality, Squeakee has more than 60 sounds and movements, barking, walking, sitting and scooting just like a real dog. Additionally, Squeakee has multiple touch sensors that allow you to "pop" and "reinflate" him with a pin or take delight in his reaction to a belly rub. Squeakee listens and responds to voice commands, a skill that comes in handy when he accidentally "pees" on the floor via a yellow light. Squeakee is the most popular pup to unwrap this year and serves up laughs and hours of play for both kids and parents.

In addition to Squeakee, Moose Toys continues to dominate the youth electronics aisle with the debut of Gotta Go Flamingo. Sherbet is an interactive, potty-trained flamingo who loves to sing, dance, chat back, eat and poop in a special toilet. Simply feed Sherbet his magical flamingo food and watch his neck wiggle as he gobbles it down. You know when it's time for Sherbet to go because he sings a signature "Uh Oh, Gotta Go!" jingle and poops into the bowl. Gotta Go Flamingo features hilarious movements, sounds and reactions and fosters repeat play so you can "do-do" it all over again once he is done. Gotta Go Flamingo has already been named one of the top 12 toys for Christmas 2020 by leading U.K. retailer Argos, and global production is at full capacity due to high demand.

Finally, Moose Toys finds the funny in makeover mishaps with its new fashion doll, FailFix. Inspired by the beauty fails that first rose to popularity on social media, FailFix offers a relatable and lighthearted outlook on fashion with a transformative concept that brings freshness to the doll aisle. FailFix allows kids to take over the makeover and explore a true head-to-toe transformation, turning them into style saviors. Unlike most dolls, FailFix dolls arrive wearing a bathrobe with disheveled hair and makeup. The metamorphosis begins with a robe reveal of the doll's outfit debut, and then a magic spa mask is applied to unveil a perfectly polished makeup look. Finally, the makeover is completed by removing the accessories stuck in the doll's hair and using the included tools to style it into an elaborate braid or other updo.

FailFix launches exclusively on Sept. 1 at Walmart and Walmart.com and will be sold at all major retailers beginning Oct. 1, 2020. The Total Makeover Pack (MSRP $19.99) provides kids with a FailFix doll that needs a style overhaul. The @2Dreami Epic Color 'N' Style Makeover Pack (MSRP $29.99) takes hair transformation one step further, with a hair dye activity that can be washed out for repeat use. Squeakee (MSRP $59.99) and Gotta Go Flamingo (MSRP $29.99) will be available online and at retail locations nationwide wherever toys are sold beginning Oct. 1, 2020. To learn more about all three toys, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

