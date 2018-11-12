Moose Toys Wins Prestigious Toy of the Year Award

Sponsored by the Toy Industry Association (TIA), the annual award ceremony, also known as the '"Oscars" of the toy industry,' was held on February 15, 2019 as the kick-off to the 116th North American International Toy Fair . This year's field consisted of more than 700 nominees from over 250 companies. Winners were selected based on votes from mass and specialty toy retailers, media, Toy Association members and consumers.

"Winning a TOTY is a true honor, and we're thrilled that Scruff-a-Luvs has capped off its huge launch year by taking home a top accolade at this year's ceremony," said Ronnie Frankowski, CMO of Moose Toys. "We want to recognize the talented team at Worlds Apart for the amazing product, and are so pleased to welcome them into the Moose family."

"We were super proud to have five toys nominated across four categories this this year, showing that we have truly diversified our portfolio. To come away with a win for Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs is just phenomenal."

Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs was one of the best-selling toys in the U.S. during the 2018 holiday season. A knockout hit from Moose's Little Live collection, Scruff-a-Luvs encourages kids to adopt a pet and boasts a surprise element where kids find out what animal they've adopted only after unboxing and cleaning up the adorable plush. Moose has committed to donating a portion of all Scruff-a-Luv profits to the ASPCA in an effort to further the brand's message of adopting a forever pet.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in their DNA and are famous for the design, development and manufacture of award winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectables, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognised as the most creative company in the industry.

The family run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pintsized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The success of the company extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 450 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.

