Mopar Launches Redesigned U.S. Brand Website

Mopar has launched a redesigned version of the brand's official online headquarters, Mopar.com, featuring an owner-focused experience that places most vehicle information and customer-care resources just a click away.

The new-look website, developed for the U.S. market, was redesigned for today's owners who demand the ability to schedule service, purchase a Mopar product, get answers to vehicle questions and much more — anytime, anywhere — without a phone call or in-store visit. The redesigned site puts information at the customer's fingertips by creating a virtual "online concierge" to assist owners throughout the customer journey.

"Mopar's mission is to provide a helpful and fulfilling ownership experience for all FCA US vehicle owners. With this website redesign, we are placing important information and resources front-and-center for our customers," said Kim Schachinger-Nowak, Director of Marketing, Mopar. "Throughout our eight-plus decades, the Mopar brand has always delivered innovative channels to care for our owners. This reimagined website is just the latest marker on our brand's mission to connect on every step of the customer journey and deliver the best experience possible."

The new site has been optimized for the mobile, on-the-go experience, with tile and icon design that delivers easy scroll-through on smartphones and other devices. Top owner resources and Mopar parts, accessories and service offerings are featured through large, attention-grabbing clickable tile designs. Large icons also offer customers 24/7 support options for questions or assistance.

The redesigned Owner Site also takes personalization to a new level by prompting new owners to register or existing owners to sign in to fully connect with their vehicles. Registered visitors can create a customized dashboard tailored to their vehicle and post their own profile photo.

Registered visitors have access to helpful Owner Site features, such as:

Vehicle health reports

Online owner's manual

Remote command options

Dealership service scheduling

Uconnect features

Warranty and recall information

How-to videos

Mopar parts and accessories options

Mopar product and service offers

For more information, visit www.mopar.com.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

SOURCE FCA US LLC

