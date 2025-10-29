Mopar Offers Exterior and Performance Enhancements for 2026 Dodge Charger Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept showcases several exterior and performance accessories for the all-new, modern-day muscle car. Check out the items below for what's available now or coming soon from Mopar for the 2026 Dodge Charger, shown with Mopar part number and U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Available now on the Mopar e-Store or from a local dealer:

"Strobe-stripe" bodyside graphic: inspired by the iconic styling of classic Mopar muscle cars. Available in the following:

Color Charger model Part number MSRP Matte Black 2-door 82219198AB $495 Matte Black 4-door 82219206AB $495 Gloss Red 2-door 82219202AB $495 Gloss Red 4-door 82219496AA $495

Bright pedal covers (82219148AB | $150): add a performance look for the driver with a set of three stainless-steel covers (includes brake, accelerator and dead pedal) with black rubber pads that provide plenty of foot traction

add a performance look for the driver with a set of three stainless-steel covers (includes brake, accelerator and dead pedal) with black rubber pads that provide plenty of foot traction All-weather floor mats (82219053AA | $170): feature high-wall, bucket-style construction with factory-designed and exact-measured fit to provide maximum coverage and to protect floor areas from wetness, snow, mud, dirt and grime

feature high-wall, bucket-style construction with factory-designed and exact-measured fit to provide maximum coverage and to protect floor areas from wetness, snow, mud, dirt and grime Rear cargo mat (82219055AA | $125): provides layer of floor protection with factory-designed and exact-measured fit

Expected availability before end of 2025:

Performance cat-back exhaust kit (77073018AA | $3,950): is developed specifically for the Hurricane 3.0-Liter Twin Turbo HO I-6 engine; the stainless-steel system provides enhanced low-restriction airflow and a bold exhaust note

Expected availability in first quarter of 2026:

Lightweight carbon-fiber front splitter (82219468AA – gloss finish or 82219522AA – satin finish | $2,450): provides enhanced front airflow for improved downforce and real-world performance gains

provides enhanced front airflow for improved downforce and real-world performance gains Lightweight carbon-fiber rear decklid spoiler (82219521AA – satin finish or 82219464AA – gloss finish | $2,450): provides enhanced rear airflow for improved downforce and real-world performance gains

provides enhanced rear airflow for improved downforce and real-world performance gains Cold-air intake for Hurricane engines (77073044AA | $895): is available for both standard and high-output versions of the 3.0 Liter Twin Turbo I6 engine and provides enhanced airflow and more responsive power

Expected availability in spring 2026:

Suspension spring kit (77073045AA | $325): is developed specifically for the Charger SIXPACK model to lower ride height by one inch, reducing the center of gravity for enhanced road feel, sharper cornering and improved high-speed stability

is developed specifically for the Charger SIXPACK model to lower ride height by one inch, reducing the center of gravity for enhanced road feel, sharper cornering and improved high-speed stability Lightweight carbon-fiber sport hood (check back for part number | $6,995): is 20% lighter than stock hood and features a hand-laid carbon fiber in unique split-V pattern and a functional scoop

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

