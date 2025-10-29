AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Mopar unveils two street machine concepts at SEMA 2025: The Dude concept is a custom-built, HEMI®-powered Ram 1500 inspired by the original Dude sport trim package from the early 1970s and the Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept showcases numerous exterior and performance accessories for the all-new, modern-day, muscle car

Mopar display (South Hall, 44137) spotlights customized vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and Mopar enthusiast and "Graveyard Carz" personality Mark Worman, plus hundreds of factory-backed performance parts and accessories

New and exclusive Ugly Sweater trail armor by MEK Magnet, designed for current-generation, four-door Jeep Wrangler models, will be shown for the first time

NHRA stars Tony Stewart, Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett set to meet fans and sign autographs at Mopar display on Nov. 4

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show serves as Mopar's annual stage for its latest concept vehicles and a vast display of performance parts and accessories, with exciting first looks at innovative, bold, new designs and advanced technologies tailored for automotive enthusiasts. The Mopar display at the 2025 SEMA Show will include the debuts of two new concept vehicles – The Dude Ram 1500 and Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger.

"Our two new Mopar concepts showcase what modern street machines from Dodge and Ram can offer for enthusiasts," said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. "We bring our latest creative designs and innovative engineering to life at the SEMA Show every year, demonstrating our capability at Mopar to assist owners in customizing a ride that fits the personal blueprint of their individual lifestyles."

The Dude Ram 1500 Concept

The Dude concept embodies the sport truck persona of the Ram brand by combining a design theme inspired by a popular sport trim package from the early 1970s with a performance-oriented and aggressively lowered stance for the street.

The original Dude "tough truck" design was first used by Dodge as an answer to the rising trend of sporty trucks, which blended utility with unique style. Mopar amplifies the sport truck focus and performance with a modern Ram truck.

Based on a Ram 1500 Big Horn, the concept features a striking Sublime Green exterior that calls back the vintage "Dude" C-stripes in contrasting satin black, running the full length of the truck. Adding to the eye-catching color contrast are black exterior features, including:

Hood side and scoop bezel stripes on the custom performance hood

Lower front grille and grille surround

Roof and mirrors

Tailgate with Ram-branded graphic

The lowered Dude concept rides on satin black 22-by-10-inch wheels. A custom front splitter and side sills accent the lowered stance. Adding to the performance look, side-exit exhausts with black tips empty out in front of the rear wheels on both sides.

Ample power under the hood comes from the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 with 395 horsepower and upgraded with a Mopar cold-air intake.

Inside the cabin, the color contrast continues. Alea leather seats, front and rear, feature bright green stitching surrounded by dark door trim pieces. A custom designed instrument panel badge features The Dude logo in bright green. To finish off the interior, Mopar adds an in-console safe to secure valuables, a multi-accessory instrument panel rail and all-weather floor mats.

Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger Concept

The bold styling of the 2026 Dodge Charger is unmistakable, featuring pure Dodge muscle inspired by heritage and driven by performance.

Mopar designers and engineers set out to build upon the continuing evolution of this modern muscle car by adding a wide array of exterior performance and interior upgrades to create the Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept.

The vivid Stryker Purple exterior is complemented with satin carbon-fiber accents. Lightweight carbon-fiber components, including the hood, front splitter and rear decklid spoiler, enhance airflow and downforce for real-world performance gains. Concept vented fenders add to the improved aero performance by releasing air pressure from inside the wheel wells.

Satin Black Mopar 'strobe'-style bodyside graphics run the full length of the doors to the rear quarter panels. Mopar provides a performance suspension spring kit to lower the ride height one inch and to reduce the center of gravity for enhanced road feel, sharper cornering and improved high-speed stability.

New, custom, five-spoke, 21-by-11-inch Brass Monkey wheels and custom orange Brembo brake calipers, front and rear, add a distinct visual design element to the SIXPACK Charger concept.

The Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept is powered by the 550-horsepower 3.0-liter Twin Turbo SIXPACK HO engine. Performance upgrades include a custom Mopar cold-air intake and cat-back, stainless-steel, dual exhaust system.

The award-winning interior features Katzkin premium leather seats with contrasting Tuscany Ink (black) and Palomino (tan) surfaces, along with orange and purple stitching.

Mopar pedal covers improve the look and feel for the driver, while all-weather floor mats and rear cargo mat from Mopar protect the floor surfaces.

The new Mopar concept vehicles are among several highlights in Mopar's 15,345-square-foot display (South Hall, 44137) that join numerous customized vehicles and hundreds of quality-tested, factory-backed, performance parts and accessories.

More SEMA Show Debuts

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Jeep® Wrangler Ugly Sweater trail armor, sold by MEK Magnet, is a perfect way for owners to show off their festive spirit and Jeep pride, while protecting the bodyside panels of their vehicle.

Designed with cutting-edge nano-hold technology to stick to the aluminum body, the holiday-themed, red-green-and-white armor panels deliver a protective shield against damaging scrapes and scratches. Available exclusively on the Mopar e-Store from affiliate accessory partner MEK Magnet for current-generation, four-door Jeep Wrangler models, the armor scratch guards are easy to install with exact fit, are washable and reusable.

Showgoers will also notice several Jeep custom vehicles making their SEMA Show debuts this year, after first conquering the challenging trails in Moab, Utah, during the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari in April:

Jeep Rewind Concept – Nostalgic take on a Jeep Wrangler that gives all the feels of an era when loud neon colors were the rage

– Nostalgic take on a Jeep Wrangler that gives all the feels of an era when loud neon colors were the rage Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept – Rolling catalog of nearly 40 factory-tested and factory-backed items

– Rolling catalog of nearly 40 factory-tested and factory-backed items Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept – Ultimate outdoor adventurer carries all the necessary gear for a full day of activities from sunup to sundown

– Ultimate outdoor adventurer carries all the necessary gear for a full day of activities from sunup to sundown Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept – Heritage-inspired truck, popularized in the mid-1970s, gives the world's most off-road-capable midsize truck a new personality

– Heritage-inspired truck, popularized in the mid-1970s, gives the world's most off-road-capable midsize truck a new personality Jeep J6 Honcho Concept – Mixes the classic late-1970s Jeep Honcho theme with concept and production Jeep Performance Parts and accessories from Mopar

Also making SEMA Show debuts this year:

Chrysler Grizzly Peak Concept – The ultimate adventure minivan is inspired by the growing number of recreational overlanding and van-life customers who value flexibility and a space to sleep in an off-road-capable, all-wheel-drive concept

– The ultimate adventure minivan is inspired by the growing number of recreational overlanding and van-life customers who value flexibility and a space to sleep in an off-road-capable, all-wheel-drive concept Ram 1500 NASCAR truck – Promoting the highly anticipated return of Ram trucks to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition in 2026

– Promoting the highly anticipated return of Ram trucks to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition in 2026 Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner convertible – Loaned from "Graveyard Carz" and powered by a 485-horsepower, 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 crate engine from Direct Connection

But Wait – There IS More

Returning to SEMA in the Mopar display area:

1987 Dodge Ram D150 – Owned and driven by Morgan Evans, who has won consecutive (2024 and 2025) Direct Connection Grudge Races at Roadkill Nights in her vintage truck powered by a Direct Connection 3.0-liter Hurricrate Twin Turbo I-6 crate engine

– Owned and driven by Morgan Evans, who has won consecutive (2024 and 2025) Direct Connection Grudge Races at Roadkill Nights in her vintage truck powered by a Direct Connection 3.0-liter Hurricrate Twin Turbo I-6 crate engine Dodge/Mopar NHRA Drag Racing Stars – A trio of drag-racing superstars – Dodge and Mopar NHRA drivers Tony Stewart, Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett – are set to appear at the Mopar SEMA display. The Tony Stewart Racing stars, including team owner/Top Fuel driver and racing legend Tony Stewart, four-time NHRA Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan and 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner Leah Pruett, will meet fans and sign autographs at the Mopar display on Nov. 4 from 4:15-4:45 p.m. PT

Mopar display visitors will have the chance to receive a free Mopar T-shirt simply by registering for the FCA US LLC Sweepstakes, which offers a chance to win a $100,000 credit toward the choice of a new FCA US LLC vehicle (Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram or FIAT brands). Official enter-to-win sweepstakes rules can be found at fcaentertowin.com.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

