Mopec Group Announces Mike Houli as Chief Financial Officer

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec Group, a leading provider of pathology and anatomy equipment, technology, and consumable solutions, today announced that Mike Houli has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mike Houli was announced as Chief Financial Officer for Mopec Group

Houli brings nearly 20 years of finance leadership experience across the automotive, food distribution, and manufacturing industries. He has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, modernizing finance organizations, strengthening financial transparency, improving data integrity, and enabling scalable, insight-driven reporting that supports strategic decision-making and long-term value creation.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to the Mopec leadership team," said Francis X. Dirksmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Mopec Group. "His experience leading finance organizations through periods of growth and transformation, combined with his strategic mindset and operational expertise, will help strengthen our financial foundation as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy."

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Houli will oversee all finance and accounting functions, helping guide the company's financial strategy while supporting continued investment in innovation, operational excellence, and customer success.

"Mopec Group has built an exceptional foundation over the years, and I'm honored to join at this stage of the journey in partnership with our sponsor, Waud Capital Partners," said Houli. "My focus will be on strengthening our financial position and ensuring we have the resources and discipline to grow with purpose."

Most recently, Houli served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Parts Authority, a multibillion-dollar private equity-sponsored automotive aftermarket distributor. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Finance at FreshEdge, a multibillion-dollar private equity-sponsored food distribution platform.

Earlier in his career, Houli completed the Corporate Leadership Development Program at Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) along with roles at BorgWarner and General Electric (GE), building a broad foundation in manufacturing and distribution.

Houli holds a Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance & Commercial Law from Western Michigan University.

Jeff Pemberton

Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy

[email protected]

o. 248.284.0871 | c. 810.300.2157

SOURCE Mopec