Mopec Group Introduces Cortex Systems to Advance Connected Pathology Workflows

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec Group, a diversified pathology solutions leader serving the pathology continuum, today announced the evolution of its technology division by introducing Cortex Systems. This evolution formalizes Mopec Group's commitment to developing integrated, technology-driven solutions that enhance how pathology laboratories document, manage, and move through the diagnostic workflow.

Cortex Systems Logo

Cortex Systems will serve as Mopec Group's dedicated innovation hub, focused on creating tools that improve workflow efficiency, strengthen documentation practices, and connect critical points across the pathology continuum.

"Cortex Systems reflects our continued commitment to expanding the pathology continuum," said Francis X. Dirksmeier, CEO of Mopec Group. "By establishing a focused platform for technology innovation, we are creating new opportunities to better support pathology professionals and the patients who depend on them."

For more than 30 years, Mopec Group has been recognized for its leadership in pathology equipment, consumables, and laboratory solutions. The introduction of Cortex Systems builds on this foundation by adding a centralized technology platform designed to integrate seamlessly with Mopec's existing products and future developments.

"This is an important milestone for our organization," said Michael McClain, CTO of Mopec Group. "Cortex Systems positions us to accelerate innovation and deliver solutions that align with the evolving needs of modern pathology laboratories."

As part of the Mopec Group portfolio, Cortex Systems will collaborate across divisions to ensure new technologies integrate naturally into laboratory environments, reinforcing Mopec Group's vision of delivering a unified, connected experience across the diagnostic journey.

Discover Cortex Systems: cortexsystems.io

About Mopec Group

Mopec Group is a diversified pathology solutions leader serving the pathology continuum. The company provides integrated equipment, digital and diagnostic technology solutions, certified service, and essential laboratory consumables used in anatomic and forensic pathology laboratories around the world. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, Mopec Group empowers pathology professionals with solutions that improve diagnostic accuracy, laboratory safety, research, education, and the treatment of disease.

Media Contact:

Jeff Pemberton

Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy

[email protected]

o. 248.284.0871 | c. 810.300.2157

SOURCE Mopec