Morae and Halcyon Announce Strategic Partnership

Ransomware is one of the most damaging and disruptive cyber threats facing organizations today — and the legal sector is a prime target due to the uniquely high-value, confidential information for which law firms and legal teams are responsible. Research shows that from 2018 to now there have been 195 reported ransomware attacks on legal organizations, impacting more than 2.9 million records and with an average ransomware demand of $2.5 million. With the financial and reputation damage this can cause, it is critical for legal leaders to stay ahead of the threat, protect client data and maintain multi-jurisdictional compliance with global information governance regulations and insurance requirements.

Despite this need, traditional security tools often detect ransomware or alert users when it is too late, leading to catastrophic data loss and operational disruption. The Morae–Halcyon partnership takes a fundamentally different approach: it's built for resilience, disruption and rapid recovery, providing legal organizations with end-to-end solutions, delivering tangible, mission-critical benefits:

Reduced risk: Ransomware is contained before business impact. Uses advanced AI and behavioral detection to identify and neutralize ransomware signals early, stopping an attack before it spreads.

Ransomware is contained before business impact. Continuity: Systems and data are restored quickly, minimising downtime and disruption. Resiliency layers ensure business-critical data remains safe, accessible and recoverable.

Systems and data are restored quickly, minimising downtime and disruption. Confidence: Boards, clients, regulators, and insurers know ransomware resilience is built in. Captures intelligence from every attack attempt, continuously improving future protection and contributing to a broader cyber defense ecosystem.

Boards, clients, regulators, and insurers know ransomware resilience is built in.

"Legal professionals manage some of the most sensitive information in the world therefore excellent information governance and security is not just a compliance requirement — it's a business imperative." said Keith Fenner, Chief Revenue Officer at Morae. "Our clients have must have the highest level of protection and resilience, ensuring their data remains secure across all stages of the information lifecycle - even in the face of today's sophisticated cyber threats. Our partnership with Halcyon means we can offer exactly that."

"Ransomware has evolved beyond simple data theft — it's now about business paralysis," added CJ Radford, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Halcyon. "Through this partnership, we're bringing best-in-class cyber technology and expertise to the legal industry, empowering firms to defend, disrupt, and defeat ransomware with unprecedented speed and confidence."

About Morae

Morae is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

About the research

Moody, R. (2024, August). Ransomware attacks on law firms. Comparitech. Unaffiliated research with ongoing updates via Comparitech's https://www.comparitech.com/blog/information-security/global-ransomware-attacks/. Retrieved from https://www.comparitech.com/blog/information-security/ransomware-attacks-law-firms/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

