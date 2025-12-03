Morae's evolution to global AI-led legal solutions provider accelerates with appointment of Carla Mendy as Chief Operating Officer

Best-in-class solutions, exceptional customer experience and operational excellence at heart of enabling clients to solve real-world challenges.

HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morae ("Morae"), the global leader in digital and AI-led business solutions for the rapidly evolving legal industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Carla Mendy as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. The appointment marks a key moment in Morae's rapid progression to be the provider of choice of integrated, best-in-class legal technology solutions, powered by AI and supported by legal tech experts. Already trusted by more than 1,500 in-house corporate legal teams and law firms across the globe, Carla's appointment will further drive Morae's delivery of a unified, solutions centric approach for clients, enabling them to move faster, work smarter, solve complex, real-world challenges.

Carla Mendy

Carla has more than 18 years of executive leadership experience in global organisations spanning legal tech, managed services, operational transformation, cyber security and finance most recently as COO at Ecko, where she was also interim UK CEO, and prior to this at Cisco, TMF Group and Symantec. Her proven track record of scaling multi-region organisations and teams during periods of rapid growth has benefited customers, employees and investors by enhancing the client experience, aligning operations, implementing best practice governance and improving financial performance.

As Morae's COO Morae, Carla, who is based out of London, will leverage this expertise to lead global operations, delivery excellence and organisational effectiveness. She will be instrumental in developing and executing Morae's client experience and strategic growth agenda, scaling the organisation in line with clients' expectation for value, quality and speed, strengthening global capabilities and delivering enhanced client outcomes.

"I am delighted to join Morae at such a transformative stage," said Carla Mendy. "It is incredibly exciting to become part of a company which has an unmatched offering of solutions comprising MorAI, best-in-class technology and legal-tech experts. Combining these with Morae's exceptional talent and extraordinarily strong client base gives us huge opportunity to truly transform legal business management and information governance, going way beyond what standard out-of-the box legal tech delivers to drive quantifiable outcomes for clients."

Shahzad Bashir, Chairman & CEO of Morae, said:

"Carla is the third addition to Morae's formidable executive leadership team in 2025. This is perfect timing to help propel our evolution as a disruptive AI-led legal solutions provider. Carla brings an exceptional blend of global operational leadership and deep experience across industries that are critical to Morae's future. Her track record of delivering operational discipline, scalability and client-centric excellence make her the ideal person to further strengthen our leadership team and help guide Morae through our next phase of growth and innovation."

About Morae

Morae is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Morae