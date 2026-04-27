Moran Family of Brands Unifies U.S. and Canada Operations Under New North American Leadership Team

Tony Kuczynski Appointed President of North America Following Mister Transmission Acquisition





Leadership Realignment Strengthens Franchise Support and Positions the Company for Continued Growth





Additional Leadership Appointments Include New COO, Chief Growth Officer, and Senior Vice President of Operations

ORLAND PARK, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent acquisition of Mister Transmission, Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation's leading automotive franchise systems, has announced a strategic leadership realignment uniting two highly respected brands under a single North American structure. The new framework is designed to strengthen franchisee support, streamline operations, and accelerate growth across the U.S. and Canada.

Tony Kuczynski appointed President of North America for Moran Family of Brands

At the center of this alignment, Tony Kuczynski has been appointed President of North America, where he will oversee franchise support across all brands and markets. Kuczynski brings more than three decades of automotive and franchise leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Mister Transmission in Canada, where he led the brand through a period of significant growth, doubling both systemwide and average store sales while enhancing customer satisfaction and operational performance.

In his new role, Kuczynski will focus on aligning key franchise support functions across the U.S. and Canada, including marketing, training, technical support, and store operations, as well as unifying processes and elevating performance across the system.

"Being appointed to this new leadership role is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously," said Tony Kuczynski, President of North America for Moran Family of Brands. "We are bringing together two strong organizations and working as one team with one direction. Our focus is on supporting franchisees, improving how we operate across both countries, and ensuring we deliver consistent value to customers and stores on both sides of the border."

As part of the leadership evolution, Moran Family of Brands has established three core operational pillars to support its expansion: Finance & Administration, Franchise Support, and Growth & Development.

Barb Moran-Goodrich will continue to lead the company as CEO, with a focus on the finance and administration pillar.

will continue to lead the company as CEO, with a focus on the finance and administration pillar. Tony Kuczynski will lead the franchise support pillar.

will lead the franchise support pillar. Peter Baldine will transition from President to Chief Growth Officer and lead the growth and development pillar.

"This alignment allows us to maximize the strengths of both organizations and deliver greater value to our franchisees across the U.S. and Canada," said Barb Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands. "By combining our resources, expertise, and leadership into one team with a united vision, we are building a stronger platform designed for long-term growth and success."

Additionally, Moran Family of Brands announced two key leadership promotions that further strengthen its operations:

Brian Schroeder has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously, Vice President of Operations for Mister Transmission in Canada, Schroeder brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of franchise performance.

has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously, Vice President of Operations for Mister Transmission in Canada, Schroeder brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of franchise performance. Tim Rodifer has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, Technical Support, and Vendor Management. Formerly Moran's Technical Director, Rodifer has played a critical role in advancing technical training and support across the franchise network.

Both Schroeder and Rodifer are former top-performing franchisees, bringing more than 60 years of combined, hands-on experience in franchise operations, technical services, and business management. The leadership changes took effect April 6, 2026.

Moran Family of Brands' emphasis on brand integration and franchisee investment comes as the automotive aftermarket industry continues to grow, with the market forecasted to hit $664 billion by 2028.

For more information on Moran Family of Brands, visit moranfamilyofbrands.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit moranfamilyofbrands.com/auto-franchise-opportunities. For Mister Transmission franchise opportunities in Canada, visit https://www.mistertransmission.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About Moran Family of Brands:

Moran Family of Brands is one of North America's leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair, automotive accessories, and window tint and paint protection services. Based in Orland Park, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through seven individual brands and nearly 200 franchise locations across North America, including Alta Mere, Dr. Nick's Transmissions, Milex Complete Auto Care, Mister Transmission, Mr. Transmission, Multistate Transmissions, and Turbo Tint.

SOURCE Moran Family of Brands