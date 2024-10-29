More adults are motivated to practice preventive oral health care, according to Delta Dental report

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Dental Hygiene Month, Delta Dental shares additional findings from its 2024 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report , a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors relating to oral health.

The report finds more adults practice proper oral health care to avoid serious financial and dental repercussions. More than 9 in 10 adults (91%) say that saving money and avoiding unforeseen costs is a good reason to maintain their dental hygiene, which is up over last year (87%). Further, nearly 3 in 4 adults (74%) indicate preventing dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and tooth decay is a key motivator compared to approximately 2 in 3 adults (66%) in 2023.

"It is encouraging to see the increased commitment to preventive oral health care at home and with the dentist," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Being diligent with oral health care regimens is not only imperative to oral health, but it is a critical component of overall health, reducing the risk of chronic health conditions such as heart disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes."

Additional findings from the 2024 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report include:

Preventive visits increase, while unexpected visits decrease

More than 8 in 10 adults (83%) who made a trip to the dentist in 2023 did so for preventive care, increasing from 78% in 2022.

Notably, there is a corresponding decline in unexpected dental visits among adults, decreasing from 41% in 2022 to 36% in 2023.

In addition, the report underscores the importance of dental insurance in motivating adults to make preventive dental visits.

Room for improvement with children

Parents report that almost 3 in 4 children brush at least twice daily (72%), while approximately 1 in 2 rinse (54%) or floss (50%) once per day.

However, parents who claim their child's oral health could be improved say that they eat too many sweets (49%) and do not floss (46%) or brush (43%) enough.

To read the full 2024 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report and learn more about the report's methodology and findings, click here .

About the research

Delta Dental Plans Association commissioned a third-party market research firm, Material Holdings, LLC ("Material"), to undertake research that formed the basis for this report. Material conducted its research between January 3 and January 17, 2024, using an email invitation and online surveys of two audiences recruited through an opt-in panel:

1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+

1,000 parents of children ages 12 and under

Geographic distribution quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children ages 12 and under. Research in this report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

