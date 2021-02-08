More Birthdays for More Kids Thanks to Two Dallas Organizations

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Birthday Party Project is kicking off the year in style, ready to celebrate more children than ever before with help from local partner Tegan Digital. The non-profit organization launched a fresh look and new website this past Friday. The improved branding will energize and support The Birthday Party Project's mission of spreading joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthday parties.

"With an updated website and a fresh rebrand, we hope to encourage even more people to join the party! There are so many kids we want to celebrate," said Paige Chenault, Chief Executive Officer of The Birthday Party Project. "We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Tegan. Their team was thoughtful and mission focused throughout the process. We had so much fun building this together."



Tegan Digital, a Dallas-based agency, led strategy, design and development for the redesign of The Birthday Party Project's website, along with all rebranding initiatives including a new logo and color palette. Tegan will continue to provide general consulting on other digital initiatives.

"The Birthday Party Project's heartbeat for others resonates with our team. Service is a part of our ethos," said John Herrington, Vice President Client Services at Tegan. "Paige and her team have given so many kids the chance to blow out their birthday candles. To have a role in celebrating in a season of so much suffering is pretty special."

Since its launch in 2012, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated more than 12,000 birthdays with over 63,000 children in attendance. The newly established digital platform for the brand will pave the way for more opportunities to serve kids across the nation.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthdays. With the support of Birthday Enthusiasts, also known as volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters and transitional living facilities to host monthly birthday parties for the children living there. The organization accepts monetary donations, in-kind donations of party supplies and gifts, and engages the community through their "Share Your Birthday" campaign. All donations go directly to hosting magical birthday parties for children in 60 agencies across 20 cities. For more information, visit https://www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org/ .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital strategy, design and development agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.tegan.io .

Media Contact:

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital

Related Links

http://www.tegan.io

