More Californians can purchase a home in third-quarter 2025, compared to previous quarter and a year ago, C.A.R. reports

Seventeen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $887,380 median-priced home in the third quarter of 2025, up from 15 percent in second-quarter 2025 and up from 16 percent in third-quarter 2024.





A minimum annual income of $223,600 was needed to make monthly payments of $5,590, including principal, interest, taxes and insurance on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 6.67 percent interest rate.





Twenty-seven percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $649,990 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $163,600 was required to make a monthly payment of $4,090.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooling market competition and an increase in available housing helped moderate home prices and allowed more Californians to buy homes in the third quarter of 2025, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Infographic: https://www.car.org/Global/Infographics/HAI-2025-Q3

Cooling market competition and an increase in available housing helped moderate home prices and allowed more Californians to buy homes in the third quarter. of 2025.

Seventeen percent of the state's homebuyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in third-quarter 2025, up from 15 percent in the second quarter of 2025 and up from 16 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). Housing affordability in California stayed near its all-time low and continued to be a challenge for both buyers and sellers.

The third-quarter 2025 figure is less than a third of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the third quarter of 2012. C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

The effective mortgage interest rate declined for the second consecutive quarter, nearly reversing the growth experienced over the last year. The average effective interest rate receded to 6.67 percent in third-quarter 2025 from the previous quarter (6.90 percent) and slightly above a year ago (6.63 percent). Mortgage rates had oscillated through the first half of the year amid tariff-induced uncertainty, but have reached the lowest level in a year, despite a mild bounce back after the Federal Reserve's October decision to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% from 4.00%. The Fed is prepared to cut rates further in response to a cooling labor market, but elevated tariff rates will likely put upward pressure on inflation, which could prevent the U.S. central bank from easing its monetary policy too quickly. As such, while borrowing costs may remain lower in the short term, interest rates could fluctuate in the months ahead, creating a complex backdrop for would-be buyers when contemplating their home purchase timing or financing strategies.

The statewide median home price moderated in the third quarter of 2025 as market competition eased and housing supply improved, leading to slower price growth. Although mortgage rates edged down during the quarter, borrowing costs remained near record highs. The monthly payment for a median-priced home, including taxes and insurance, fell 3.8 percent from the previous quarter but was still 1.3 percent higher than a year earlier, reflecting a slight year-over-year increase in the effective mortgage rate.

A minimum annual income of $223,600 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $887,380 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the third quarter of 2025. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance (PITI) on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $5,590, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 6.67 percent.

The statewide median price of existing single-family homes in California fell 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, reflecting a cooling in market competition. However, on a year-over-year basis, home prices rebounded — rising 0.8 percent after posting the first decline in eight quarters earlier this year — as easing mortgage rates encouraged more buyers to return to the market. With the market transitioning into the off-season, home prices are expected to moderate further as seasonal factors kick in. If lower mortgage rates materialize in the months ahead and economic uncertainties subside, housing affordability could see some slight improvement in the next couple of quarters.

More California households (27 percent) could afford a typical condo/townhome in third-quarter 2025, rising from 25 percent both in second-quarter 2025 and in third-quarter 2024. An annual income of $163,600 was required to make the monthly payment of $4,090 on the $649,990 median-priced condo/townhome in the third quarter of 2025.

Compared with California, more than one-third (36 percent) of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $426,800 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $107,600 to make monthly payments of $2,690. Nationwide, affordability edged up from 35 percent in both the second quarter of 2025 and a year ago.

Key points from the Third-Quarter 2025 Housing Affordability report include:





When compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in third-quarter 2025 declined in 10 counties and was unchanged in five. Although prices remained near all-time highs, 38 counties showed quarter-to-quarter improvement in affordability as a result of slightly lower mortgage rates, higher income and softer home prices. When compared to a year ago, affordability improved in three out of five counties across the state, with affordability improving in 32 counties, while 21 either declined (11), or showed no improvement (10).

Lassen (52 percent) remained the most affordable county in California, followed by a two-way tie between Amador and Tuolumne at 36 percent, where a little over one out of three households in those counties able to afford to purchase the median-priced home in their respective county. Of all California counties, Lassen continued to require the lowest minimum qualifying income ($64,800) to purchase a median-priced home in third-quarter 2025.





Mono (7 percent), was the least affordable county in the state, followed by Monterey (9 percent) and a two-way tie at 12 percent between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, with each of those counties requiring a minimum annual income of at least $240,400 to purchase a median-priced home. San Mateo (18 percent) continued to require the highest minimum qualifying income ($524,000) to buy a median-priced home and once again was the only county requiring a minimum qualifying income of more than $500,000. Santa Clara (19 percent) came in second and San Francisco (22 percent) came in third with a minimum required income of $482,400 and $409,600, respectively.





Borrowing costs at near-all-time highs remain a hurdle for improvements in housing affordability in many parts of the state. In the third quarter of 2025, the housing affordability index of 20 counties tracked by C.A.R. either remained unchanged or declined from the like quarter a year ago. Lassen (29 percent) experienced the biggest year-to-year drop, falling six percentage points. Tuolumne (36 percent) came in second with a five-point decline, while Glenn (37 percent) and Tehama (35 percent) followed closely, with each dipping three points below the same quarter of last year. Despite improving from a year ago, housing affordability remained near its all-time low and continued to be a challenge for both buyers and sellers.



See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Third Quarter 2025

Qtr. 3 2025 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 3 2025 Qtr. 2 2025

Qtr. 3 2024

Median Home Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family home 17 15

16

$887,380 $5,590 $223,600 Calif. Condo/Townhome 27 25

25

$649,990 $4,090 $163,600 Los Angeles Metro Area 16 14

15

$837,060 $5,270 $210,800 Inland Empire 23 21

22

$595,000 $3,750 $150,000 San Francisco Bay Area 22 20

21

$1,295,000 $8,150 $326,000 United States 36 35 r 35

$426,800 $2,690 $107,600

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 21 19

18

$1,250,000 $7,870 $314,800 Contra Costa 26 23

25

$860,000 $5,420 $216,800 Marin 22 19

20

$1,612,500 $10,150 $406,000 Napa 16 15

15

$940,000 $5,920 $236,800 San Francisco 22 19

21

$1,626,500 $10,240 $409,600 San Mateo 18 16

17

$2,080,000 $13,100 $524,000 Santa Clara 19 17

19

$1,915,000 $12,060 $482,400 Solano 26 27

26

$606,000 $3,820 $152,800 Sonoma 19 17

18

$825,780 $5,200 $208,000 Southern California















Imperial 26 27

28

$418,500 $2,640 $105,600 Los Angeles 12 13

11

$954,130 $6,010 $240,400 Orange 13 12

12

$1,400,000 $8,820 $352,800 Riverside 23 21

21

$625,000 $3,940 $157,600 San Bernardino 29 29

29 r $497,800 $3,130 $125,200 San Diego 13 13

12

$1,009,500 $6,360 $254,400 Ventura 16 14

13

$926,000 $5,830 $233,200 Central Coast















Monterey 9 10

10

$1,001,500 $6,310 $252,400 San Luis Obispo 13 12

11

$929,350 $5,850 $234,000 Santa Barbara 12 10

13

$1,220,000 $7,680 $307,200 Santa Cruz 14 14

14

$1,304,220 $8,210 $328,400 Central Valley















Fresno 30 30

30

$443,000 $2,790 $111,600 Glenn 37 39

40

$365,500 $2,300 $92,000 Kern 31 30

30

$400,000 $2,520 $100,800 Kings 34 34

33

$377,000 $2,370 $94,800 Madera 32 31

31

$446,750 $2,810 $112,400 Merced 27 26

27

$427,250 $2,690 $107,600 Placer 31 30

30

$675,000 $4,250 $170,000 Sacramento 28 27

26

$550,000 $3,460 $138,400 San Benito 26 22

21

$750,000 $4,720 $188,800 San Joaquin 29 26

25

$545,000 $3,430 $137,200 Stanislaus 28 26

29

$485,000 $3,050 $122,000 Tulare 33 30

31

$380,000 $2,390 $95,600 Far North















Butte 27 24

29

$461,000 $2,900 $116,000 Lassen 52 46

52

$257,500 $1,620 $64,800 Plumas 30 34

23

$466,500 $2,940 $117,600 Shasta 35 33

34

$375,000 $2,360 $94,400 Siskiyou 35 37

36

$329,500 $2,070 $82,800 Tehama 35 29

38

$341,500 $2,150 $86,000 Trinity 34 30

34

$302,480 $1,900 $76,000 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 36 35

38

$437,500 $2,750 $110,000 Calaveras 34 33

31

$472,000 $2,970 $118,800 Del Norte 34 29

28

$384,000 $2,420 $96,800 El Dorado 29 27

27

$690,000 $4,340 $173,600 Humboldt 25 23

23

$446,620 $2,810 $112,400 Lake 29 34

35

$358,250 $2,260 $90,400 Mariposa 29 26

27

$425,000 $2,680 $107,200 Mendocino 26 20

18

$470,000 $2,960 $118,400 Mono 7 8

7

$1,079,000 $6,790 $271,600 Nevada 30 27

26

$550,000 $3,460 $138,400 Sutter 28 27

28

$455,000 $2,860 $114,400 Tuolumne 36 38

40

$430,000 $2,710 $108,400 Yolo 25 22

24

$620,000 $3,900 $156,000 Yuba 28 26

27

$437,000 $2,750 $110,000

Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 6.67% (3Qtr. 2025), 6.90% (2Qtr. 2025) and 6.63% (3Qtr. 2024).

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)