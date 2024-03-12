More Data, More Clarity: MyFitnessPal Announces "Sleep Factors" to Help Educate Users on the Impact of Sugar, Water, and Exercise on Their Quality of Sleep

The new feature within the app's Sleep function allows users to visualize the impact of sugar, water, and exercise on their overall sleep quality, to help users meet their health goals

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Sleep Week (March 10 – 16) fast approaches, MyFitnessPal – the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app – is rolling out their latest innovation: Sleep Factors. In November of 2023, the brand first introduced Sleep: an integration which allows members to view sleep data captured from a wide assortment of bestselling apps and trackers across iOS and Android, alongside their food logged for the day. Building on that technology, Sleep Factors now provides users with even more impactful insights on how the foods and drinks they consume during the day impact their nightly rest.

All members utilizing the feature accessible through Sleep will be able to view a chart breaking down their sleep cycle type as well as food logs for the day, broken down by meal. Premium users will now have extra visibility into the individual factors impacting their sleep – sugar, water, and exercise – with a visual representation of their consumption levels for each category, alongside the optimal recommended range.

"While consumers can access endless health and fitness insights from a multitude of apps and wearables, we're often left wondering what all the data means and how to apply it to our lives to improve our health and wellness," says Jason Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at MyFitnessPal. "With the introduction of Sleep Factors, our members can begin to gain a deeper understanding of how sugar intake, water consumption, and exercise impact their overall quality of sleep. While the connection between nutrition, weight loss, and sleep is often overlooked, MyFitnessPal is committed to giving our members data that helps them make better choices."

Sleep Factors is now available on MyFitnessPal, within the Sleep feature of the app, and can be accessed when users pair the MyFitnessPal app with Health Connect (for Android users) or Apple Health (for iOS users). For members looking for additional support, MyFitnessPal offers members a free Eat Right, Sleep Tight plan that aims to help users break the cycle of exhaustion with five days of tips that address meal timing, hydration, and a bedtime routine for a restful night's sleep. The MyFitnessPal app can be downloaded for free via App Store and Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change.

