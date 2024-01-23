More enterprises secure early spots at CIIE 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three companies had signed up early for the seventh edition in Shanghai on Jan 9. Among them are big names such as PepsiCo, Tesla, 3M and Bayer.

"The CIIE facilitates economic and trade cooperation, and has helped PepsiCo know the Chinese market better," said Daniel Shih, vice-president of corporate affairs, APAC and Greater China at PepsiCo.

High-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, and senior executives of industrial pacesetters attended the sixth China International Import Expo, which was held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2023
Highlights of the CIIE in the past six editions. Over the past six years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances in the CIIE and achieved tentative transactions worth $424.23 billion. Last year, six-time CIIE exhibitor Singapore Business Federation (SBF) led a delegation of over 500 senior business representatives from 56 Singaporean companies to search fresh market opportunities. "The CIIE remains an essential platform for Singaporean companies to grow their business in the Chinese market, particularly in high-growth areas such as digital innovation and sustainability," said Kok Ping Soon, CEO of the SBF. According to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, CIIE 2023 had a record attendance of nearly 250 Australian exhibitors. "We're excited to meet Chinese customers and for all CIIE attendees to see the premium products we have to offer," said Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto, the first Fortune Global 500 company to make a 5-year commitment to the expo starting in 2024. The Country Exhibition allowed 72 countries and international organizations to showcase their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art. "Thanks to the CIIE, our products like black tea, chocolates and coconut oil are now popular in China, and many Sri Lankan farmers have improved their lives as a result," said six-time CIIE participant Giguruwa Gamage Sathyajith Prasada from Sri Lanka.

Hongqiao International Economic Forum spotlights global issues. This year's Hongqiao Forum will feature more globally renowned speakers who will share their insights on key international issues. Subsequent seminars will be conducted to invite opinions and suggestions for the topics to be discussed during the seventh Hongqiao Forum. As a crucial part of the expo, the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum, also known as Hongqiao Forum, had a record attendance of over 8,000 participants and featured 22 sub-forums covering a range of subjects. High-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, and senior executives of industrial pacesetters from across the world were invited to discuss global issues such as financial reform and innovation, digital governance, and green investment. "The Hongqiao Forum is showing increasingly extensive influence worldwide. We regard the forum as a premier platform to enhance global communication and promote sustainable development," said Wang Dawei, economics affairs officer at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

CIIE 2024 welcomes more participants. The seventh CIIE will kick off another series of global roadshows from January 23 to 31 in Sri Lanka, Singapore and Australia, and more local firms are invited to participate in CIIE 2024 and embrace the vast Chinese market. To date, more than 300 companies have booked over 130,000 square meters of exhibition area for CIIE 2024, which will take place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. Grab your spot now at:

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

News Releases in Similar Topics

