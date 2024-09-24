More Global Brands Turn to Axiom to Tackle Large Legal Projects Cost-Effectively

The Company is closing in on having completed more than 300 large legal projects, deploying over 700 lawyers and legal professionals to serve over 100 clients—including many of the most well-known and respected B2C and B2B brands in America, the UK, the EU, and APAC—while helping them make the most of their budgets, with savings up to 50% over traditional law firm rates, depending on the project.

"Our clients are getting their large legal projects done at substantial savings compared to engaging AmLaw firms, Big Four consulting organizations, and other ALSPs," said David McVeigh, Axiom's CEO. "Axiom is raising the standard for value in legal services. Our clients can harness our law firm services and world-class bench of legal talent, while they benefit from our low-overhead business model and low rates that are never inflated by the profit-per-partner model of traditional law firms. Axiom liberates in-house legal teams from spending exorbitantly on the legal services typically associated with large projects … so they can put those dollars to work elsewhere."

Axiom can quickly assemble and scale teams ranging from several lawyers and legal professionals to dozens or even 100 or more to take on large legal projects. Axiom's Large Projects teams have assisted global brands across a wide range of matters and practice areas, while delivering material cost savings.

Axiom's Large Projects teams have:

Helped a top 5 global bank implement a new compliance system across three continents, enhancing efficiency and interdepartmental collaboration, with a 60+ person Large Projects team

Helped a worldwide global food & and beverage retailer resolve over 200 discrimination and harassment complaints in just three months, with an 18-person Large Projects team

Helped a Fortune 50 global tech company divest an $18 billion business unit by processing contracts efficiently across three countries, with a 15-person Large Projects team

Helped a Fortune 100 construction company review over 2,700 complex agreements in four months, and replace a costly legal process outsourcing vendor, with a 10-person Large Projects team

Helped a Fortune 50 pharma company's digital tech division navigate AI, tech, and healthcare legal issues to launch new AI tools and streamline digital transactions, with an eight-person Large Projects team

Helped a Fortune 500 CPG (consumer packaged goods) manufacturer review and process over 20,000 contracts across multiple practice areas in five-months, as part of a major business line divestiture, with an eight-person Large Projects team

Helped a Fortune 100 multinational manufacturing company prepare a healthcare division spinoff and meet regulatory deadlines by reviewing and dispositioning nearly 4,000 agreements, with an eight-person Large Projects team

Helped a leading ISP (internet service provider) review and process nearly 50,000 FCC complaints in one month, meeting a critical deadline, with a five-person Large Projects team

Helped a major global airline streamline their contracting process and save $5M, improving efficiency and strategic focus for their in-house team, with a four-person multilingual Large Projects team

Helped a publicly held energy company meet a 15-day regulatory deadline by reviewing and redacting 4,000 documents, without disrupting in-house legal resources, with a four-person Large Projects team

"We're seeing incredible interest from companies looking for agile legal support to take on large projects, especially around AI, cybersecurity, M&A, regulatory compliance, and labor issues, which tend to arise quickly," said Catherine Kemnitz, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Axiom and Managing Director of AA&C. "Axiom's ability to quickly assemble teams of any size with the high-caliber legal talent needed for the project, support clients with project onboarding and reporting, and do it all for less is a strategic budgeting and performance advantage for today's in-house legal team, regardless of the economic environment."

For more information or to talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, network with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Axiom News

About Axiom Advice & Counsel

Located in Arizona, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) is setting a new standard for the modern law firm. From prioritizing clients and the lawyer experience, to finding the right legal talent for the right legal matter, AA&C's approach to the law firm model provides clients with better value for every dollar spent on outside counsel. AA&C represents a diverse set of clients, ranging from growing mid-market businesses to global multinationals with large in-house teams. The firm focuses on corporate law including general counsel services, real estate, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory matters. For more information, please visit https://www.axiomadviceandcounsel.com.

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

SOURCE Axiom