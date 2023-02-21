MORE Health and Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Announce Partnership to Expand Virtual Access to the Nation's Top Trauma, Mental Health, Addiction, and Recovery Experts

SAN MATEO, Calif. and PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MORE Health®, a global digital health company specializing in expert second medical opinions, announces a partnership with Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, the nation's trusted treatment leader, to increase access to the top trauma, mental health, addiction, and recovery experts.

A pillar in the treatment industry, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's history of healing stretches back 45+ years. Today, they provide evidence-based treatment for those struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, anxiety, depression, sex addiction, eating disorders, sexual trauma, intimacy issues, and a wide range of co-occurring mental health conditions. This happens through various levels of care including inpatient, intensive outpatient (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP), virtual IOP, workshops, and case management.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five adults experience mental illness each year, and over 20 million Americans have a substance use disorder. Globally, mental illness is one of the leading causes of poor health and disability.

With this unique partnership, MORE Health clients, benefit members, and patients worldwide can access expert medical opinions and virtual outpatient treatment programs from nationally and internationally recognized trauma, mental health, addiction, and recovery experts at Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. In addition, employees of Meadows Behavioral Health will also have access to the Expert Medical Opinion employee benefit when faced with a serious illness or diagnosis.

Through its prestigious network of tertiary and quaternary academic medical centers and esteemed physician specialists, MORE Health delivers a sophisticated version of the medical second opinion for its patients, called a collaborative diagnosis (or Co-Diagnosis®). The company provides this Co-Diagnosis® service through its online platform, that's full-featured, intuitive, and GDPR- and HIPAA-compliant. Specialists in MORE Health's provider network team up with the patient's treating physicians in their home state or country to deliver a diagnosis and medical treatment plan efficiently and effectively. An expert remote second opinion saves individuals time and provides them with the patient advocacy they need to make the best healthcare decisions.

"Adding Meadows Behavioral Healthcare to the MORE Health network is critical to improving our patient's access to expert Behavioral Health and Addiction Services," said Ted Bukowski, MORE Health's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. "This partnership enhances our offering, allowing us to help patients diagnosed with a serious illness who also need behavioral health consults. It's also a bonus for our employer clients because we can further help them improve productivity, absenteeism, and overall health and well-being in their workforce."

"This partnership is a unique opportunity to collaborate with other medical specialties to increase access to behavioral healthcare services and bring healing and recovery to those that need it most," said Dr. Jon Caldwell, DO, PhD, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer. "We are excited to bring our expertise in trauma, mental health, and substance use disorders to the amazing work MORE Health is already doing."

MBH's treatment approach is rooted in more than 45 years of clinical experience. The Meadows Model, which is grounded in Pia Mellody's pioneering work while being dynamic and responsive to new scientific developments, is the foundation of their treatment approach. Through their world-class senior fellow discipline, program design, and clinical training, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment centers are considered best in class. Their clinical expertise paired with a compassionate, caring treatment approach has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners, and the local communities served.

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, anxiety, depression, sex addiction, eating disorders, women's intimacy disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit meadowsbh.com.

About MORE Health®

MORE Health is a global digital health company known for giving individuals access to the best medical minds when facing a serious illness. Recognized as a leader in cross-border telemedicine, MORE Health brings renowned specialists together through its award-winning technology, connecting them with patients worldwide. To date, MORE Health has helped patients on six continents and continues its mission to provide clients and their members access to the best medical minds in the world—when they need it most. The company, incorporated in 2013, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit morehealth.com.

