More Homes, More Momentum -- Northern Virginia Sets a Stronger Pace Than the Nation

Robust Sales Growth and Expanding Inventory Strengthen the Region's Competitive Edge

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The region's housing market continued its strong performance in October 2025, with local data showing growth that outpaces the national market, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR). This momentum underscores Northern Virginia's enduring appeal for both buyers and sellers, even as the broader US market experiences more moderate growth.

The pace of closed sales in Northern Virginia accelerated meaningfully, reaching 1,427 transactions, a 7.5% increase over October 2024. This compares to a 1.7% national rise, where closed sales totaled 4.1 million. "What we're seeing is a reaffirmation of Northern Virginia's market resiliency," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Buyers remain active and motivated, and the strength of our regional economy continues to drive confidence, even with the recent federal government shutdown. The gap between local and national sales performance speaks volumes about the competitiveness of our marketplace."

Home prices in Northern Virginia also demonstrated notable strength. The region's median sold price climbed to $750,000, up 4.9% year-over-year, outpacing the 2.1% national price increase that brought the US median to $415,200. This divergence reflects the continued demand for housing in key job centers and high-quality communities throughout the region.

Perhaps the most striking difference between the regional and national markets is in active listings. Northern Virginia saw inventory surge to 2,562 homes, marking a 42.2% jump from October 2024 —far higher than the 10.9% increase in active listings nationally, which rose to 1.52 million. This influx of new inventory has offered welcome relief for buyers frustrated by years of tight supply. It also suggests a market gradually shifting toward a healthier balance.

That transition is further reflected in months of supply, which increased locally to 1.85 months, a 36.8% rise over last year. While still below the national level of 4.4 months, which itself saw a modest uptick from 4.1, the upward trend in Northern Virginia signals improving opportunities for buyers.

"As inventory grows, consumers are gaining more breathing room to make thoughtful decisions rather than racing against the clock," McLaughlin added. "Northern Virginia is experiencing what many markets desire — a more balanced landscape without sacrificing vitality."

Heading into 2026, with rising inventory easing pressure on buyers and demand holding steady, the market is progressing toward a healthier equilibrium — one that signals long-term stability.

BACKGROUND

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are October 2025 regional home sales compared to October 2024 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of November 10, 2025 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in October 2025 was 1,427 units. This was up 7.5% compared to October 2024.

The volume sold in October 2025 was $1,303,211,578. This was a 16.5% increase compared to October 2024.

The median sold price was $750,000 in October 2025. This was down 4.9% compared to October 2024.

The number of new pending sales in October 2025 increased to 1,352 units — a 0.8% increase compared to October 2024.

The number of active listings in October 2025 was 2,562 units. This number was up 42.2% compared to October 2024.

Average days on market was 27 days in October 2025. This was up 42.1% compared to October 2024.

Months of supply of inventory in October 2025 was 1.85. This was up 36.8% compared to October 2024.

