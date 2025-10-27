Northern Virginia Market Outpaces National Trends in September 2025

Sales and inventory climb faster in Northern Virginia than across the US

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market showed striking resilience in September, outpacing the national average in both sales growth and inventory expansion, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR). While home prices moderated slightly, local market dynamics suggest a more balanced environment is emerging after several years of tight supply and rapid price escalation.

The number of homes sold in September 2025 was 1,351, marking a 9.5% increase over last year. Nationally, home sales rose at a slower pace — up 4.1% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.06 million units. While national sales trends point to gradual improvement, Northern Virginia's sharper gains indicate a market that's rebounding more quickly than most.

At the same time, active listings in Northern Virginia jumped 40.5% year-over-year, compared to a 14.0% increase nationwide. The surge in regional listings brought months of supply up to 1.93, a 34.7% increase over last year. Nationally, inventory remains far looser, with 4.6 months of supply, up from 4.2 in 2024 ― a 9.5% increase.

"The story in Northern Virginia is one of movement and momentum," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "For much of the past few years, buyers in our region faced extremely limited options. Now, with inventory levels expanding significantly, we're beginning to see a healthier balance between buyers and sellers. The fact that sales are climbing alongside inventory is a clear sign that demand remains strong, even as market conditions normalize."

While the region's median sold price dipped modestly, down 1.4% to $715,000, this local cooling contrasts with the national median price increase of 2.1% to $415,200. The modest correction reflects a recalibration rather than a retreat locally, particularly in higher-cost markets where affordability pressures had peaked.

"Price stability is a positive sign of balance returning to the market," McLaughlin added. "With more listings, measured market times, and confident buyers, we're seeing conditions that support long-term sustainability."

Homes in Northern Virginia spent an average of 28 days on market in September, up 40% from last year, compared to the national median of 33 days, which rose from 28 a year ago. Even with more days on market than last year, Northern Virginia homes continue to move faster than the national average, highlighting the area's persistent market strength.

The local market's evolution points to growing confidence among both sellers and buyers. "We're seeing more homeowners feel comfortable listing because they're finding options on the other side of their move," said NVAR President-Elect Rob Carney, TTR Sotheby's International Realty. "At the same time, buyers are recognizing that this is a more rational market — one where there's room to negotiate and make informed, confident decisions. That balance is good for everyone."

While the national housing landscape remains influenced by elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainty, Northern Virginia's continued job growth, diversified economy, and enduring demand for housing near the nation's capital have kept local market conditions notably resilient.

"Northern Virginia continues to outperform expectations," McLaughlin said. "Even as national markets adjust, our region's fundamentals remain strong — diverse employment, high-quality schools, and a deep base of well-informed consumers. That combination creates a market that adapts quickly and endures over time. It remains to be seen how the federal government shutdown that began on October 1 may affect housing activity in the region; subsequent market data will provide a clearer picture of its impact on both buyers and sellers."

BACKGROUND

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are September 2025 regional home sales compared to September 2024 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of October 9, 2025 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in September 2025 was 1,351 units. This was up 9.5% compared to September 2024.

The volume sold in September 2025 was $1,210 ,804. This was a 14.6% increase compared to September 2024.

The median sold price was $715,000 in September 2025. This was down 1.4% compared to September 2024.

The number of new pending sales in September 2025 increased to 1,436 units — a 3.8% increase compared to September 2024.

The number of active listings in September 2025 was 2,660 units. This number was up 40.5% compared to September 2024.

Average days on market was 28 days in September 2025. This was up 40.0% compared to September 2024.

Months of supply of inventory in September 2025 was 1.93. This was up 34.7% compared to September 2024.

Read more about the NVAR regional housing market at nvar.com/Marketstats.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for September 2025 NVAR Housing Stats

September Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

NVAR 2025 Mid-Year Housing Forecast Update: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 12,000+ members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

Follow us on X: @nvar

Visit us on Facebook: facebook.com/nvar.realestate

Join us on LinkedIn:

Follow us on Instagram: nvarofficial

SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)