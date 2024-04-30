More is More this Mother's Day: OpenTable Reveals Moms May Dine Out Multiple Times (With and Without the Kids) and 62% of Diners Plan to Spend More vs. Last Year

Mother's Day was the biggest dining day of the year in 2023, and brunch was the most popular time to dine – celebrate this year at one of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants diners love

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mother of all dining days is upon us: Mother's Day was the biggest dining day of 2023 and the Saturday before (May 13) took the #2 spot,1 according to OpenTable data, pointing to festivities happening all weekend long. Research suggests the trend will continue this year as nearly a third (31%) of American moms being celebrated will consider dining out multiple times for the occasion. This includes without the kids: 31% of moms will consider dining out with friends, 21% will consider a date night sans kids and 10% may dine out solo.2

Mother's Day Celebrations for the Ages

While dining out will be central to Mother's Day this year, OpenTable research reveals how celebrations differ generation to generation:2

Gen Z and Millennials showing up strongly for a Mother's Day meal out: While the majority of Americans (54%) plan to dine out this Mother's Day, the share spikes for Gen Zers (65%) and Millennials (64%) and drops for Gen Xers (49%) and Baby Boomers (39%).

While the majority of Americans (54%) plan to dine out this Mother's Day, the share spikes for Gen Zers (65%) and Millennials (64%) and drops for Gen Xers (49%) and Baby Boomers (39%). Big spenders revealed: 62% of respondents are planning to spend more at a restaurant, bar or cafe this Mother's Day than last year. Not everyone sees eye to eye on splurging: 71% of Gen Zers and 68% of Millennials plan to spend more, while only 58% of Gen Xers and 44% of Baby Boomers plan to spend more.

62% of respondents are planning to spend more at a restaurant, bar or cafe this Mother's Day than last year. Not everyone sees eye to eye on splurging: 71% of Gen Zers and 68% of Millennials plan to spend more, while only 58% of Gen Xers and 44% of Baby Boomers plan to spend more. One thing everyone can agree on, no phones at the table: Over a fourth (26%) of Americans said their ideal Mother's Day dining experience involves no phones/tablets at the table – nearly the same share across generations agrees, with 26% of Gen Zers, 24% of Millennials, 27% of Gen Xers and 26% of Baby Boomers also wanting to go screen-free.

"People are increasingly choosing to celebrate the mothers and special women in their lives with a meal out, bypassing breakfast in bed – and they're going all out, too," said Steve Sintra, SVP, Americas Restaurant Sales & Services. "Mother's Day festivities now include dining out multiple times all weekend long, and diners are planning to spend more than last year, with Gen Z more likely to splurge than any generation."

Mother's Day Brunch OpenTable's Top 100 list

OpenTable data confirms what's long been assumed: Mother's Day and brunch go hand-in-hand. Last year, OpenTable data revealed nearly half (43%) of all Mother's Day dining happened during brunch hours (11:00 am – 2:59 pm), making it the most popular meal for the holiday.3

To help treat moms to the ultimate brunch experience, OpenTable released its annual list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 .4 The list is compiled by analyzing more than 14 million diner reviews and metrics, including diner ratings and the percentage of restaurant reviews diners tagged as "brunch." This year, the list spans 29 states and Washington D.C., with California seeing the largest share of restaurants (13) for the fourth year running.

Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 are (in alphabetical order by state):

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Baldanza at the Schoolhouse – Wilton

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Wandering Vine at The Castle – Shawnee

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Monocacy Crossing – Frederick

Minnesota

Baldamar – Roseville

– Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo

North Carolina

New Jersey

Tops Diner – East Newark

Nevada

Bacchanal Buffet Caesars Palace – Las Vegas

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Cheever's Cafe – Oklahoma City

– FRIDA southwest – Oklahoma City

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee

Washington

For additional dining inspiration, head to OpenTable's Mother's Day dining hub , or OpenTable.com and the OpenTable app.

1 OpenTable Data

OpenTable looked at seated diners from phone, online and walk-in reservations from January 1 - December 31 in 2023.

2 Consumer Research Methodology

An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among consumers who are celebrating Mother's Day this year. This could be as a mother or mother-figure themselves, or celebrating their own mother or another strong female figure in their life. Data was collected between 22th – 30th, March 2024, with 1,501 respondents in the US.

3 OpenTable Data

OpenTable looked at seated diners from phone, online and walk-in reservations by hour on Mother's Day 2023 (May 14)

4 The Top 100 Brunch Restaurants Methodology

OpenTable's Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 is generated from over 14 million verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from February 1, 2023 - January 31, 2024. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "brunch". The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.6 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.