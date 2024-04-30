More is More this Mother's Day: OpenTable Reveals Moms May Dine Out Multiple Times (With and Without the Kids) and 62% of Diners Plan to Spend More vs. Last Year

Apr 30, 2024, 11:15 ET
Mother's Day was the biggest dining day of the year in 2023, and brunch was the most popular time to dine – celebrate this year at one of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants diners love
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mother of all dining days is upon us: Mother's Day was the biggest dining day of 2023 and the Saturday before (May 13) took the #2 spot,1 according to OpenTable data, pointing to festivities happening all weekend long. Research suggests the trend will continue this year as nearly a third (31%) of American moms being celebrated will consider dining out multiple times for the occasion. This includes without the kids: 31% of moms will consider dining out with friends, 21% will consider a date night sans kids and 10% may dine out solo.2
Mother's Day Celebrations for the Ages
While dining out will be central to Mother's Day this year, OpenTable research reveals how celebrations differ generation to generation:2
- Gen Z and Millennials showing up strongly for a Mother's Day meal out: While the majority of Americans (54%) plan to dine out this Mother's Day, the share spikes for Gen Zers (65%) and Millennials (64%) and drops for Gen Xers (49%) and Baby Boomers (39%).
- Big spenders revealed: 62% of respondents are planning to spend more at a restaurant, bar or cafe this Mother's Day than last year. Not everyone sees eye to eye on splurging: 71% of Gen Zers and 68% of Millennials plan to spend more, while only 58% of Gen Xers and 44% of Baby Boomers plan to spend more.
- One thing everyone can agree on, no phones at the table: Over a fourth (26%) of Americans said their ideal Mother's Day dining experience involves no phones/tablets at the table – nearly the same share across generations agrees, with 26% of Gen Zers, 24% of Millennials, 27% of Gen Xers and 26% of Baby Boomers also wanting to go screen-free.
"People are increasingly choosing to celebrate the mothers and special women in their lives with a meal out, bypassing breakfast in bed – and they're going all out, too," said Steve Sintra, SVP, Americas Restaurant Sales & Services. "Mother's Day festivities now include dining out multiple times all weekend long, and diners are planning to spend more than last year, with Gen Z more likely to splurge than any generation."
Mother's Day Brunch OpenTable's Top 100 list
OpenTable data confirms what's long been assumed: Mother's Day and brunch go hand-in-hand. Last year, OpenTable data revealed nearly half (43%) of all Mother's Day dining happened during brunch hours (11:00 am – 2:59 pm), making it the most popular meal for the holiday.3
To help treat moms to the ultimate brunch experience, OpenTable released its annual list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024.4 The list is compiled by analyzing more than 14 million diner reviews and metrics, including diner ratings and the percentage of restaurant reviews diners tagged as "brunch." This year, the list spans 29 states and Washington D.C., with California seeing the largest share of restaurants (13) for the fourth year running.
Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 are (in alphabetical order by state):
Arizona
- English Rose Tea Room – Carefree
- Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley
- Vivace Restaurant– Tucson
California
- AR Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines – San Diego
- Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove – Newport Coast
- Cote Ouest – San Francisco
- Élephante – Santa Monica
- FARM – Palm Springs
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar
- Foreign Cinema – San Francisco
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles
- insideOUT – San Diego
- Mister A's – San Diego
- Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs
- The Henry – Coronado
- The Pony Room – Rancho Santa Fe
Colorado
- North Italia – Denver
- Yampa Valley Kitchen – Steamboat Springs
Connecticut
- Baldanza at the Schoolhouse – Wilton
District of Columbia
- La Piquette – Washington, D.C.
- Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
Florida
- Columbia Restaurant - Ybor City – Tampa
- Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West
- Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista
- Sails Restaurant – Naples
- Wine Bar George - A Restaurant & Bar – Orlando
Georgia
- Casi Cielo Mexican Cuisine – Atlanta
- Henry's Louisiana Grill – Acworth
Hawaii
- Merriman's – Waimea – Big Island – Kamuela
- Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu
- The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina
Illinois
- 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago – Chicago
- Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago
- North Pond – Chicago
- RL Restaurant – Chicago
Indiana
Kansas
- Wandering Vine at The Castle – Shawnee
Kentucky
- Carson's Food & Drink – Lexington
- OBC Kitchen – Lexington
Louisiana
- Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans
- Brennan's – New Orleans
- Cafe Sydnie Mae – Breaux Bridge
- Jack Rose – New Orleans
- St Francisville Inn & Restaurant – Saint Francisville
Massachusetts
- Brassica Kitchen – Boston
- Ledger Restaurant & Bar – Salem
- Moonshine 152 – Boston
- Prima – Boston
- Silver Dove Afternoon Tea – Boston
- Waverly Kitchen and Bar – Boston
Maryland
- Monocacy Crossing – Frederick
Minnesota
- Baldamar – Roseville
- Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo
North Carolina
- Afternoon Tea at the O.Henry Hotel – Grensboro
- Green Valley Grill – Greensboro
- Herons – Cary
- JOLO Winery & Vineyards – Pilot Mountain
- Madison's – Highlands
- On the Nines – Mooresville
- Seabird – Wilmington
New Jersey
- Tops Diner – East Newark
Nevada
- Bacchanal Buffet Caesars Palace – Las Vegas
New York
- American Bounty at The Culinary Institute of America – Hyde Park
- BG - Bergdorf Goodman – New York
- Cafe Luxembourg – New York
- Del Vino Vineyards – Northport
- Little Owl – New York
- The Bocuse Restaurant at The Culinary Institute of America – Hyde Park
- The Odeon – New York
Ohio
- Forno Kitchen and Bar – Columbus
- Lindey's – Columbus
- Pier W – Cleveland
- The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton
Oklahoma
- Cheever's Cafe – Oklahoma City
- FRIDA southwest – Oklahoma City
Pennsylvania
- Parc – Philadelphia
- SkyHigh – Philadelphia
- Talula's Garden – Philadelphia
- The Love – Philadelphia
Rhode Island
- Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton
Tennessee
- Bistro 217 – Pawleys Island
- Coastal Fish Company – Memphis
- Connors Steak & Seafood – Knoxville
- Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro – Townsend
- House of Cards – Nashville
- Midtown Cafe – Nashville
- The Hampton Social – Nashville
- Urban Grub – Nashville
Texas
- Al Biernat's - Oak Lawn – Dallas
- Cafe Pacific – Dallas
- Chama Gaucha - San Antonio – San Antonio
- Josephine House – Austin
- Signature – San Antonio
Virginia
- Bistro L'Hermitage – Woodbridge
- Claire's at the Depot – Warrenton
- Jacques' Brasserie at L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls
- Le Yaca – Williamsburg
Vermont
- Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee
Washington
- Single Shot – Seattle
- Tilikum Place Cafe – Seattle
For additional dining inspiration, head to OpenTable's Mother's Day dining hub, or OpenTable.com and the OpenTable app.
1 OpenTable Data
OpenTable looked at seated diners from phone, online and walk-in reservations from January 1 - December 31 in 2023.
2 Consumer Research Methodology
An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among consumers who are celebrating Mother's Day this year. This could be as a mother or mother-figure themselves, or celebrating their own mother or another strong female figure in their life. Data was collected between 22th – 30th, March 2024, with 1,501 respondents in the US.
3 OpenTable Data
OpenTable looked at seated diners from phone, online and walk-in reservations by hour on Mother's Day 2023 (May 14)
4 The Top 100 Brunch Restaurants Methodology
OpenTable's Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 is generated from over 14 million verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from February 1, 2023 - January 31, 2024. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "brunch". The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.
About OpenTable
OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.6 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.
