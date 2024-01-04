MORE LG SMART TV OWNERS SET TO ENJOY THE LATEST WEBOS UPGRADE, MAKING THEIR TVS FEEL BRAND NEW

Coming to Earlier LG Smart TV Models, webOS Re:New Program Gives More Users Access to the Elevated Home Entertainment Experience Most Recent Platform Provides

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced that it is offering the latest upgrade* of the webOS smart TV platform to owners of older LG Smart TVs, effectively evolving their smart TV into the ultimate home entertainment hub.

In early 2024, the webOS Re:New program will bring the latest webOS upgrade to every model in LG's 2022 OLED TV lineup, LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, as well as LG's 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series), promising users the joy of a new TV experience for the next five years. This upgrade will be extended to more LG TVs worldwide in the future to add more entertainment and versatility to the TV experience across the world.

With the latest version of webOS, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy an even more personalized TV experience with a Home Screen that greets users with recommendations according to their tastes. The user interface is highly customizable, which means viewers can personalize the selection of content and services and access them with even greater ease. And to make the process even more seamless, the Quick Card UI intuitively sorts diverse content and services into categories like music, games and sports within a user-centric interface that resembles mobile user interface design.

What's more, courtesy of advanced security technology and an optimized operating system, users are protected with a high level of stability, security and seamlessness throughout the entire viewing experience.

With more LG Smart TVs adopting the latest webOS upgrade, content providers and service developers will have more opportunities to spread new content, services and features to a wider audience.

LG has shared its bold vision to become a media and entertainment platform, a business transformation that will enrich customers' lives by delivering valuable services and a unique collection of curated content across its wide-ranging products. Powering more than 200 million LG Smart TVs worldwide, webOS will continue to evolve through significant upgrades to constantly revolutionize the customer experience. LG is poised to invest heavily in its webOS business to secure a vast library of content and services so that it can cater to the diverse lifestyles and preferences of consumers, strengthening its competitive edge in content selection and convenience.

"Demonstrated by the constant improvement to the webOS platform's UX and UI, LG is firmly dedicated to elevating convenience and security, ensuring that users benefit from a hassle-free and secure experience when using our products," said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company's Product Planning Division. "We strive to provide life-enriching experiences for our customers by delivering a wide range of content and services on our TVs."

The LG Home Entertainment Company's latest innovations will be on show at CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the LG booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center).

To keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel.

*Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV's hardware performance, features or durability.

