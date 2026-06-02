More Perfect Announces Partnership with the Karsh Institute of Democracy to Bolster Local Journalism and Expand Civic Education Nationwide

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, More Perfect, an American alliance dedicated to revitalizing democracy, announced a new partnership with the University of Virginia's Karsh Institute of Democracy to advance local journalism and strengthen civic education and engagement on college campuses nationwide through the Institute's Promise of Democracy Fund.

At a time of rising polarization, declining trust in institutions, and a rapidly evolving information landscape, the work centers on two critical pillars of a healthy democracy: access to trusted local news and preparing the next generation of civic leaders.

The Karsh Institute of Democracy was launched in 2021 with the mission to bring people together to generate ideas and solutions that build a better democracy for all. Rooted in the University of Virginia's founding mission to advance knowledge and prepare students for self-governance, the Institute strengthens the essential link between education and democracy.

"The Promise of Democracy Fund sustains the Karsh Institute of Democracy's core capacity, allowing the Institute to advance its mission across programs, research, and public engagement efforts," said Melody Barnes, Executive Director of the Karsh Institute of Democracy. "Through this support, we will deepen our work to strengthen local journalism and expand civic learning in Virginia and beyond."

The partnership will drive the next phase of the Karsh Institute's local journalism work, which applies research to address the challenges facing local news and its essential role in a thriving democracy. Building on the Institute's 2025 Virginia Local News Ecosystem Study, which More Perfect supported and which focused on mapping and identifying local news outlets and their needs, the next phase will include a statewide survey on how individuals access news and expanded dissemination of findings to inform policymakers, funders, and media leaders. The research aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the information environment in Virginia and a model for strengthening local journalism ecosystems nationwide.

"Access to trusted news and information and reaching young people with civic education and engagement are key cornerstones of our work at More Perfect," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect. "We're proud to partner with the Karsh Institute to strengthen local journalism and equip the next generation with the tools and experiences needed to sustain a healthy democracy."

More Perfect's investment will also accelerate the national expansion of the Civic Cornerstone Fellowship, a program designed by the Karsh Institute to cultivate civic leadership and deepen students' ability to engage across differences. The investment will support the expansion of the fellowship to additional colleges and universities, develop a national digital hub and resource suite, and foster a growing network of students, faculty, and staff committed to civic learning and engagement across campuses.

This effort advances More Perfect's Democracy Goals, particularly Democracy Goal 1: Universal Civic Learning, and Goal 5: Access to Trusted News and Information, reflecting a shared commitment to local journalism and learning for all communities.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is an American alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

About the Karsh Institute of Democracy

The University of Virginia's Karsh Institute of Democracy brings together research, education, and public engagement to strengthen democratic life. Founded in 2021, the Institute builds on UVA's unique mission to advance knowledge and prepare an informed citizenry for self-government. Rooted in this tradition, it connects scholars, students, and practitioners to address today's democratic challenges. Through partnerships across the University and beyond, Karsh advances research, prepares students for civic leadership, and fosters the knowledge and skills needed for meaningful participation in public life. Its work reflects an enduring commitment to putting the ideals of self-governance into practice.

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SOURCE More Perfect