More Perfect Partners with Generation Citizen to Incorporate Digital Media Literacy into Experiential Civic Education and Expand High School Voter Registration Efforts

More Perfect's support will expand Generation Citizen's community-based civics curriculum and RISE Vote 2026, a nonpartisan high school voter registration initiative.

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, More Perfect, an American alliance to help forge a more perfect union through collective action, announced a partnership with Generation Citizen to incorporate digital media literacy into the organization's experiential, community-based civic learning curriculum and expand nonpartisan, high school voter registration efforts across the country. More Perfect's support will help bring GC's hands-on civics model to more students — particularly those in historically marginalized and underserved communities — and connect classroom learning to meaningful community and electoral participation ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Founded in 2010, Generation Citizen partners with middle and high schools across twelve states, working primarily in communities with limited access to high-quality civic education. Since its founding, more than 250,000 students have completed GC's semester-long community-based civics curriculum, which engages students in identifying and taking action on real-world issues in their own communities. GC's annual reach has grown from approximately 4,000 students in 2012 to more than 35,000 students in 1,409 classes in the most recent school year.

The partnership with More Perfect will focus on two distinct GC initiatives: further developing a new Digital Media Literacy unit, created in partnership with the News Literacy Project, and RISE Vote 2026, a nonpartisan high school voter registration and pre-registration initiative.

"Generation Citizen has built something rare: a civic education model that does not just teach young people about democracy, but empowers them to engage with it," said John Bridgeland, Founder and CEO of More Perfect. "More Perfect is proud to support this work as we head into a critical election year and to help Generation Citizen bring its model to even more students who deserve to see democracy work for them."

With the approach of the 2026 midterm elections, the ability of middle and high school students to navigate a complex digital landscape is a fundamental requirement for active citizenship. Through GC's new Digital Media Literacy unit, developed with the News Literacy Project, students in underserved rural and urban communities will learn critical research, fact-checking, and digital organizing skills — applying them as active civic actors within Generation Citizen's community-based civics curriculum. RISE Vote 2026 extends that experiential model beyond the classroom, partnering with The Civics Center and New Voters Network to help first-time voters register and pre-register across fifteen states.

"By supporting young people to build consensus and trust across lines of difference and bring the text of democracy to life, Generation Citizen's community-based civics equips students to identify and address real-world issues in their communities," said Elizabeth Clay Roy, CEO of Generation Citizen. "This partnership with More Perfect allows us to deepen that work, equipping students in underserved communities with the skills and tools they need to move from the classroom to real civic action."

This work advances More Perfect's Democracy Goal 1, Universal Civic Learning, and Goal 4, Trusted Elections and More Representative and Responsive Governance, reflecting a shared commitment to ensuring that all young Americans – especially those from historically underrepresented communities - have the civic knowledge, skills, and opportunities to participate fully in democratic Life.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is an American alliance of 43 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

About Generation Citizen

Generation Citizen (GC) works to ensure that every student in the United States receives an effective, hands-on civics education that provides them with the knowledge and skills necessary to participate in our democracy as active citizens.

For more information, visit www.generationcitizen.org

For press inquiries, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE More Perfect