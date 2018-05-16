More Seniors Facing Hunger Today Than Before The Great Recession Despite Economic Improvements

Despite improvements in the economy, millions of seniors in the U.S. are not able to afford enough food. Seniors with the lowest incomes are most at risk of being food insecure. Yet, about two-thirds of food-insecure seniors have income above the federal poverty line, and many likely do not qualify for federal nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).

"Many Older Americans encounter a myriad of issues the general population does not face, including health conditions, transportation challenges, and physical limitations," said Feeding America President Matt Knott. "At Feeding America, we are looking at ways address food-insecure seniors' unique needs, so that they can live fuller, more food-secure lives, with as much dignity and independence as possible."

The issue of food insecurity among the elderly is larger than the lack of access to nutritious food alone. Research also demonstrates that food insecure seniors are at much greater risk of being diabetic, suffering from depression, having congestive heart failure, experiencing a heart attack or having asthma than food-secure elders.

"This 2016 report brings mixed news," said Enid A. Borden, Founder and CEO of NFESH. "On the one hand, a smaller percentage of seniors experienced food insecurity than in the previous two years – which is a clear demonstration that our efforts to raise public awareness and to address this national tragedy through programs at the community level can make a difference. But the bottom line is that more than twice as many older citizens struggled with lack of adequate food to remain healthy in 2016 as did in 2001."

As the number of seniors in the U.S. is expected to grow substantially over the coming years, if nothing changes millions more seniors will experience food insecurity.

This latest report documents the characteristics of seniors who struggle to meet their nutritional needs. Specifically, in 2016, researchers found:

Seniors who are racial or ethnic minorities, low-income or younger vs. older (age 60-69 vs. age 80+) were most likely to be affected by some level of food insecurity.

Seniors who reported a disability were disproportionately affected, with 24 percent reporting food insecurity.

Senior food insecurity rates vary by state, ranging from 3.4% in North Dakota to 14.1% in Louisiana . Seniors living in the South are more likely to experience food insecurity than seniors living in other parts of the country.

In examining the extent of the threat of hunger nationally among seniors in 2016, the report also provides the rates of senior hunger in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The State of Senior Hunger in America in 2016 was produced by Feeding America in partnership with NFESH. The study was conducted by researchers Dr. James Ziliak and Dr. Craig Gundersen and is the source for national- and state-level information about food insecurity among seniors age 60 and older. The full report can be found here.

Contact

Zuani Villarreal

Feeding America

312.641.6532

Peggy Ingraham

NFESH

571.312.2675

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger

The National Foundation to End Senior Hunger (NFESH) identifies and assesses the challenge of senior hunger by funding senior-specific research, fostering local collaboration and engaging diverse partners. Through research, education and community partnerships the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger works to create the tangible and replicable solutions necessary to reverse the escalating number of seniors in the lifecycle of hunger.

For more information, visit: www.nfesh.org, find us on Facebook at or follow us on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-seniors-facing-hunger-today-than-before-the-great-recession-despite-economic-improvements-300649382.html

SOURCE Feeding America

Related Links

http://www.feedingamerica.org

