More Than 1,100 Deployments of Procurement Solutions From SAP in 2020 Help Companies Transform Spend Management and Drive Sustainable Business

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today said that Home Shopping Europe GmbH, German specialty chemicals company LANXESS AG, global phosphate company Prayon and Swiss Federal Railways were among the nearly 300 deployments of SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, driving full-year 2020 implementations to more than 1,100.

With proven solutions that increase efficiency, control, compliance and cost savings, SAP is helping many of the world's most well-known brands transform and reinvent spend management to help shape and realize business goals.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, companies across the globe continued to roll out new solutions and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. These include the following:

DeLaval, a Swedish leader in dairy farming equipment, implemented the SAP Ariba Buying solution with guided buying capability to help streamline its purchasing process across the organization.

, a Swedish leader in dairy farming equipment, implemented the SAP Ariba Buying solution with guided buying capability to help streamline its purchasing process across the organization. Home Shopping Europe GmbH (HSE ) is a leading omnichannel retailer in Europe with three TV channels (HSE, HSE Extra and HSE Trend) reaching around 45 million households in Germany , Austria and Switzerland . The company implemented the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management and SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement applications for visibility into its external workforce. Automating the processes of sourcing, hiring and managing external workers enables HSE to comply with legal regulations while enhancing efficiency and user experience.

Prayon, a Belgian global phosphate company, went live with the SAP Ariba Catalog solution as part of its digital transformation program to help increase compliance, improve spend visibility and control, and provide a superior user experience procuring indirect goods and services.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), the national railway company of Switzerland, went live with the first phase of its implementation of SAP Ariba solutions for strategic sourcing as outlined in its digitalization strategy necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging standard integration between SAP Ariba solutions and its SAP ERP solution will help SBB achieve its strategic vision for a standardized, harmonized procurement process with over 15,000 suppliers and more than 5,000 contracts under management.

Additionally, hundreds of companies chose SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions in the fourth quarter, including Chevron, Duratex, Esselunga S.p.a., General Motors LLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Nestlé S.A., Nomad Foods Limited, Sony Picture Networks India and Wieland-Werke AG. Others selecting these SAP solutions in the fourth quarter include the following:

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the largest stock exchange in Latin America, continues to evolve and transform with SAP as its long-time technology partner. B3 will adopt SAP Ariba solutions for digital procurement to help standardize and automate the purchasing process across the organization, improve supplier collaboration and maximize spend visibility and savings.

The City of Houston, Texas, the fourth-largest and rapidly growing U.S. city, chose multiple SAP solutions to accommodate its expanding infrastructure and global interests, including SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, SAP SuccessFactors® and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions. With SAP software, Houston will have a modern technology platform that will automate processes and potentially save the city millions of dollars.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second-largest U.S. school district, serves more than 650,000 students across more than 1,400 schools and centers. As part of a strategic initiative to modernize its technology infrastructure, LAUSD selected SAP Ariba, SAP Concur® and SAP SuccessFactors solutions as well as Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics as it moves to the cloud.

Webasto SE, one of the world's top 100 automotive suppliers, selected SAP Ariba solutions to replace its existing procurement systems with an integrated platform that provides comprehensive source-to-pay capabilities across all spend categories. The German company aims to drive higher process efficiency, cross-functional collaboration and cost savings.

"Increasingly, companies rely on procurement to help drive their businesses forward, foster resilience and make their investments count," said John Wookey, president, SAP Intelligent Spend Management and Business Network. "Procurement leaders know the only way to get visibility and insight into every spend decision is to leverage the power of the cloud and unify spend management processes on a single platform. Our team is relentlessly focused on helping our customers achieve spend management excellence that drives cost savings and innovation while fueling deeper collaboration with trading partners — and that ultimately advances their financial, operational, environmental and social goals."

