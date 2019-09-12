More Than 1,500 Well-Maintained Cranes, Lifts, Telehandlers, Excavators and Other Assets from Aerial Access Equipment are Available for Immediate Purchase

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the wind-down of the largest independent regional equipment rental fleet on the Gulf Coast, Tiger Group is accepting offers for construction rental equipment assets owned by Aerial Access Equipment. Well-maintained assets available for immediate sale include than 1,500 cranes, boom lifts, scissor lifts, forklifts, excavators, towable and other equipment manufactured by names like JLG, Gradall, Genie, Sky Trak, Terex, Case, Ford, and Snorkel.

Tiger Group is liquidating rental fleet from Aerial Access Equipment as part of company's wind-down. Boom lifts and telehandlers are among the assets available for immediate sale.

"Construction and industrial rental companies of all types, including those focused on aerial work platforms, will find tremendous value in the range of telehandlers, telescopic booms, articulating booms, cranes, rough-terrain forklifts, skid steers, scissor lifts, excavators, forklifts, mast lifts, air compressors, light towers, ATVs and more offered in this liquidation," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division. "This represents a unique opportunity for construction and industrial rental companies, equipment dealers, contractors and others to acquire more than 1,500 late-model rental units at competitive prices."

Select units will also be available for purchase via an online sales event taking place at www.SoldTiger.com. Bidding on these items will close in rapid succession, live auction style on September 19 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

The assets will be available for inspection on September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT) at seven locations in Louisiana and Texas. In Louisiana, bidders can view equipment at 8921 Buzbee Lane and 13764 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge; at 214 Walcot Rd. in Westlake; at 1229 Peters Rd. in Harvey; and at 3279 Elliswood Dr. in Sulphur. Texas viewings will be held at 1790 Industrial Park in Nederland; and at 3401 Awesome Lane in La Porte.

Aerial work platform and material handling equipment assets offered in the orderly wind-down include 4x4 articulating and telescoping boom lifts, mast lifts, rough terrain scissor lifts, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, excavators, and skid steers. Other rental assets offered include pumps, air compressors, light towers, and welders.

For complete information on the assets, visit: soldtiger.com.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Wayne Hecht at (954) 445-5707 or 222234@email4pr.com; at Jaffe Communications, Bill Parness, (908) 789-0700, 222234@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Tiger Group

Related Links

http://www.SoldTiger.com

