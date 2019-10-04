More Than 125 New Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments To Be Released at Annual October Debut Event

"Christmas magic begins with Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments," said Nicole Reid, General Manager – Keepsakes and Hallmark Ornaments. "We're honored to be a part of so many people's traditions, the stories they share when they put up the tree, and helping bring those special memories to life year after year. This event is a great way to get a head start on the holiday season with your family."

Some highlights of the new Keepsake Ornaments arriving at the Ornament Debut include:

The first ever set of artist-crafted outdoor Keepsake Ornaments that are weather safe and shatter resistant. The ornament collection features a set of three oversized birds, perfect for outdoor display in the yard or front door. Also available for purchase is a Keepsake Outdoor Wreath sold separately.

New stylish and sophisticated Premium Keepsake Ornaments made from the very finest materials and embellishments including metal, glass, porcelain, velvet and more. These unique and special pieces are sure to be standouts on the tree.

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments will also debut their new Sound-A-Light interactive Christmas tree. The 4-foot tree features a new innovative light technology that responds to music and ambient sound, displaying a new light show every time you play a song nearby.

A Peanuts® interactive tree skirt with light and sound brings the charm of the beloved Christmas special to life with scenes from the movie told by your favorite characters.

The Star Trek Transporter is an interactive table top piece that features Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy ready for another off-ship adventure with light and original sound from the Star Trek series.

Transporter is an interactive table top piece that features Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy ready for another off-ship adventure with light and original sound from the series. Put the finishing touches on your tree with one of the nine limited quantity exclusives pieces available only in stores while supplies last.

To make Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Debut even more exciting, shoppers can unlock additional bonus points on opening weekend with their Keepsake ornament purchases.

Hallmark Gold Crown stores also use the Ornament Debut to mark the kick off to the holiday season as Hallmark Gold Crown stores offer their first look at 2019 Christmas products. Visit Hallmark.com/stores to find the nearest Hallmark Gold Crown store.

© Peanuts Worldwide LLC

TM & © 2019 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT HALLMARK CARDS, INC.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts is an emerging business selling a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com

