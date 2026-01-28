More than 130,000 Individuals Register to Save Lives Through MyChart Donor Registration Initiative

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donate Life America (DLA) announced today that more than 130,000 people have registered their decision to become organ, eye and tissue donors through MyChart, the nation's most widely used patient portal. DLA began its close collaboration with Epic— the global healthcare software company and creator of MyChart—in May 2025 to improve the donor registration experience, and in the subsequent months, patients have embraced this innovative and private pathway to resounding effect.

Before the MyChart pathway, the National Donate Life Registry's (NDLR) leading national registration pathway contributed about 11,000 donor registrations each month. In December 2025 alone, MyChart accounted for more than 20,000 registrations. About half of Epic's U.S. health system community has enabled this pathway, and with more health systems enabling it every month, there is significant opportunity to expand donor registration and inspire greater generosity nationwide.

"Reaching more than 130,000 registrations is a monumental milestone and a source of hope for the more than 100,000 people in the United States currently waiting for a transplant," said David Fleming, President & CEO of Donate Life America. "This technology is already transforming how Americans engage with this lifesaving process. Every one of these registrations represents hope for patients on the national transplant waiting list."

When patients 18 and older choose to register their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor through MyChart, their donor registration is added to the National Donate Life Registry , managed by Donate Life America . Their donor registration status then travels with them if they relocate, just like their medical records in Epic. Patients can choose to donate for transplant purposes, as well as for research and education purposes. Importantly, the decision to donate is never visible to a patient's care teams, only to donation professionals.

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, was one of the first hospital systems in the Epic customer community to go live with the donor registration pathway for their patients. In just over seven months, more than 6,000 Sanford patients have used MyChart to register as organ donors.

"Sanford Health is proud to be one of the first health systems in the country to provide our patients with a simple option in MyChart that could result in someone's life being saved," said Roxana Lupu, Sanford Health medical information officer. "The choice to become an organ donor is a selfless decision and one that can impact countless lives."

Michigan's largest health care provider, Corewell Health, launched the MyChart donor registration tool just three months ago and to date, more than 2,300 patients have signed up using the new option.

"Every life saved by a transplant is made possible by a generous donor," said Michelle Rizor, director of applications and platforms at Corewell Health. "Bringing this option to our patients will simplify the process of becoming a donor and help us save more lives here in Michigan and across the country. Our incredible registration numbers to date are a testament to the generosity of our patient communities."

Donation and transplantation can make a huge difference for families and communities.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation, restore sight to two people through cornea donation, and heal more than 75 people through tissue donation.

You can find more information about donation and the MyChart donor registration initiative at DonateLife.net. To register your decision to save and heal lives through donation, please visit RegisterMe.org , your local DMV, or log in to your MyChart.

