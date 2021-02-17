More than $20 Million in New Inventory Hits the Shelves at 25 Stock+Field Store-Closing Sales Across the Midwest

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After clearing Stock+Field's warehouse in the course of the well-attended liquidation sales in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, a joint venture of Tiger Capital Group and B. Riley Retail Solutions (a B. Riley Financial company) has restocked shelves with $20 million of inventory. Storewide discounts now range from 30 to 60 percent with limited exceptions. For the first time, all firearms and ammunition are discounted.

"This merchandise gives Stock+Field's customers a chance to find a wide selection at store closing prices," noted Michael McGrail, COO of Tiger Capital Group. "So those who have shopped these stores during the first phase should give them a second look, as we have significantly restocked these locations."

The newly available merchandise includes:

auto accessories

hand and power tools

exercise and fitness equipment

games and toys

sporting goods, fishing, hunting, camping and archery equipment

pets items such as toys, beds and bird feeders

apparel, including workwear, insulated overalls, jackets, denim, outerwear, sleepwear and activewear from leading national brands

kitchen appliances, cookware, bakeware and accessories

home décor items

bedding, bath, towels and accessories

storage products

"Over the past month, shoppers have flocked to these sales amid the surge in demand for merchandise in categories such as sporting goods, lawn and garden, pets, and home and outdoor living," said Scott Carpenter, CEO of B. Riley Retail Solutions, formerly known as Great American Group.

"It was exactly as we anticipated, given the strong reputation of this 57-year-old retailer," he said. "These sales truly are an extraordinary opportunity. Stock+Field's loyal customers will need to act quickly to take advantage of these bargains."

The liquidation discounts are only available at the 25 Stock+Field stores, where masking, social-distancing and other safety protocols are firmly in place (the 'Order Online/Pickup In-Store' program has been discontinued). A full list of the locations being closed is available at https://www.tigergroup.com/stock-field-store-locations/.

In addition to categories such as hunting, camping, boating and fishing, other remaining outdoor merchandise includes:

farm equipment, livestock, feed, beekeeping, fencing and gates;

grills and accessories, coolers, pool and spa, seasonal décor;

landscaping, pots and planters, bulbs and seeds, garden plants and flowers, trees and shrubs; and

lawnmowers, riding mowers, outdoor power equipment and accessories, and snow and ice removal equipment/products.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment will also be available for sale at the stores.

Founded in 1964 as BigR stores, Stock+Field filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 10, 2021, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota.

Press Contact: At Jaffe Communications (908-789-0700), Bill Parness, [email protected] or Elisa Krantz, [email protected].

