More Than $200,000 in College Scholarships Now Available from PG&E for Students in Northern and Central California

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California.

More than $200,000 is being made available through scholarships created by PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERG) and two engineering network groups (ENG). These groups support and advance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within PG&E and the hometowns it serves.

These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will receive awards ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.

PG&E ERG and ENG scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E's website. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by March 15, 2024.

"Our ERG and ENG scholarships support the ambitions and dreams of young people in our communities. These awards help develop our future leaders and breakthrough thinkers and are part of how we're living our purpose at PG&E—delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love," said Marie Waugh, PG&E Vice President, Chief Talent, Culture and Inclusion Officer.

Making an impact

"I am the first in my family to go to school in America and the costs of higher education came as a big shock to us. Thanks to this scholarship, college has become more affordable for me. Earning a computer science degree will help me enter the tech industry and make an impact on my community through technology," said Megan Jacob, a 2023 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) ENG scholarship recipient, who's majoring in computer science at UCLA.

Since 1989, PG&E's ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $6 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised entirely through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program.

More than 6,000 of PG&E's 26,000 coworkers belong to ERGs and ENGs. Each group helps further the company's commitment to serving its hometowns and growing coworker engagement.

PG&E's ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups:

Access Network (individuals with disabilities)

AAPI (Asian American, Pacific Islander)

Black

Latino

Legacy (tenured coworkers)

MEENA ( Middle East , Europe , and North Africa )

, , and ) National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career coworkers)

NuEnergy (newer coworkers)

PrideNetwork (LGBTQ+ coworkers)

Samahan (Filipino)

Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career coworkers)

Veterans

Women's Network

Other scholarship opportunities

Besides the ERG and ENG scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a nonprofit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E coworkers and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company coworkers. In addition, PG&E Corporation is providing STEM scholarships through its Better Together STEM scholarships program.

