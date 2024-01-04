More Than $200,000 in College Scholarships Now Available from PG&E for Students in Northern and Central California

News provided by

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

04 Jan, 2024, 11:33 ET

Application Deadline is March 15, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California.

More than $200,000 is being made available through scholarships created by PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERG) and two engineering network groups (ENG). These groups support and advance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within PG&E and the hometowns it serves.

These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will receive awards ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.   

PG&E ERG and ENG scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E's website. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by March 15, 2024.

"Our ERG and ENG scholarships support the ambitions and dreams of young people in our communities. These awards help develop our future leaders and breakthrough thinkers and are part of how we're living our purpose at PG&E—delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love," said Marie Waugh, PG&E Vice President, Chief Talent, Culture and Inclusion Officer.

Making an impact

"I am the first in my family to go to school in America and the costs of higher education came as a big shock to us. Thanks to this scholarship, college has become more affordable for me. Earning a computer science degree will help me enter the tech industry and make an impact on my community through technology," said Megan Jacob, a 2023 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) ENG scholarship recipient, who's majoring in computer science at UCLA.

Since 1989, PG&E's ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $6 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised entirely through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program.

More than 6,000 of PG&E's 26,000 coworkers belong to ERGs and ENGs. Each group helps further the company's commitment to serving its hometowns and growing coworker engagement.

PG&E's ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups:

  • Access Network (individuals with disabilities)
  • AAPI (Asian American, Pacific Islander)
  • Black
  • Latino
  • Legacy (tenured coworkers)
  • MEENA (Middle East, Europe, and North Africa)
  • National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career coworkers)
  • NuEnergy (newer coworkers)
  • PrideNetwork (LGBTQ+ coworkers)
  • Samahan (Filipino)
  • Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career coworkers)
  • Veterans
  • Women's Network

Other scholarship opportunities

Besides the ERG and ENG scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a nonprofit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E coworkers and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company coworkers. In addition, PG&E Corporation is providing STEM scholarships through its Better Together STEM scholarships program.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news  

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Also from this source

600 Miles and Counting: PG&E Hits Significant Milestone as Crews Safely Complete Construction, Energization of 350 More Miles of Underground Powerlines in 2023

600 Miles and Counting: PG&E Hits Significant Milestone as Crews Safely Complete Construction, Energization of 350 More Miles of Underground Powerlines in 2023

As of this week, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has constructed and energized more than 600 miles of underground powerlines since its...
Nuclear Regulatory Commission Accepts PG&E's Diablo Canyon Power Plant License Renewal Application, Allows Both Units to Continue Operating Past Current Licenses

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Accepts PG&E's Diablo Canyon Power Plant License Renewal Application, Allows Both Units to Continue Operating Past Current Licenses

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) determined today that Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) License Renewal Application (LRA) for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Education

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.