MORE THAN 22,000 VOLUNTEERS. MANY HANDS, ONE POWERFUL MISSION

BURBANK, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Volunteer Week, Assistance League honors the more than 22,000 volunteers who give their time, talent, and heart to serve 1.18 million Americans each year, and extends an open invitation for others to join them.

Founded in 1919, Assistance League is one of the oldest all-volunteer nonprofits in the United States. Its 95 chapters delivered $38 million in direct community investment and 2.18 million volunteer hours in 2024-2025. Nearly 70 percent of those served, 827,000, are children and youth.

At the center of that work is Operation School Bell®, Assistance League's flagship program. Each school year, chapters across the country provide new clothing and school supplies to children from kindergarten through high school, helping students arrive at school feeling ready, confident, and valued.

"Our volunteers do not just support Assistance League -- they are Assistance League. Every child clothed, every family reached is the direct result of someone choosing to show up. This week, we celebrate each of them and invite every American who wants to make a hands-on difference to find a chapter near them."

-- Andrea Goodman, National President, Assistance League

Chapters across the network are marking the week in their communities. In Pueblo, Colorado, the thrift store is adorned with appreciation banners celebrating an all-volunteer staff. In Coppell, Texas, members are visiting Pre-K classrooms to read aloud and send every child home with a book of their own. In Indianapolis, volunteers are honored at a chapter celebration on April 22nd. In Greater San Diego, a biennial fundraiser luncheon has already raised nearly $185,000 for local programs. And in Riverside, the chapter is welcoming prospective volunteers with a facility tour and open house on April 25th.

Find a Chapter or Thrift Store Near You

www.assistanceleague.org/find-a-chapter-or-thrift-shop-2/

Many Hands. One Mission.

About Assistance League

Founded in 1919, Assistance League is a national nonprofit with 95 chapters and more than 22,000 volunteer members across the United States. In 2024-2025, chapters collectively served 1.18 million people and invested $38 million in their local communities through programs including Operation School Bell®, health and hunger relief, scholarships, emergency kits, and more. To learn more or find a chapter near you, visit assistanceleague.org.

SOURCE National Assistance League