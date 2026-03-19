More than 25,000 lifesaving blood donations collected through Red Cross, Metallica partnership

Yearlong collaboration welcomes new generation of blood donors and fans

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is pleased to share lifesaving results nearly a year after joining forces with Metallica and its foundation, All Within My Hands, to help save lives through blood donation. Since first launching in April 2025, more than 25,000 blood donations have been collected across the U.S. as part of the Red Cross x Metallica collaboration. The movement also went global ─ with the band encouraging blood donation at overseas stops along their M72 World Tour. As a result, about 40,000 total blood donations were collected worldwide.

Members of the Metallica Family answered the call to help save lives from the very beginning, rolling up their sleeves by the thousands to support patients in need of critical care. The partnership also helped welcome a new generation of donors: 16% of participants were first-time blood donors, and nearly half of those new donors were ages 16–24. Their support comes amid a broader increase in Gen Z blood donors year-over-year, highlighting this generation's willingness to step up through simple acts of service.

"What Metallica and their fans have accomplished this year is truly monumental ─ inspiring people to give blood for the first time while also energizing teens and young adults about the donation process," said Darren Irby, Red Cross executive director for national partnerships. "There is no substitute for blood ─ volunteer blood donors are the only source, and the Red Cross is deeply grateful for the significant impact this partnership has made for those facing cancer treatment, surgeries and traumatic situations."

After launching with blood drives at select stops during the U.S. leg of the M72 Tour, the campaign quickly expanded nationwide, giving fans across the country a chance to participate. Individuals who donated blood or platelets at any Red Cross blood drive between July 29, 2025, and Feb. 28, 2026 — and registered their donation — received a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies lasted, and were entered to win a one-of-a-kind ESP Snakebyte guitar featuring an exclusive Red Cross x Metallica design by Squindo, personally autographed by all Metallica band members.

"A hallmark mission of the All Within My Hands Foundation is to support critical care and communities, encouraging fans and friends to take action," said Lars Ulrich, founding member of Metallica. "We're thrilled the Metallica Family recognizes the importance of blood donation and didn't hesitate to rally behind this lifesaving effort. Their enthusiasm has made a real difference, and we're honored to stand alongside them."

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 25 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents—more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. Metallica's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, Metallica(commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, ReLoad, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, and most recently, the Grammy-winning 72 Seasons, released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, Metallica established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised over $29M to support its mission, and provided grants of $15.3M to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.4M to combat food insecurity, and $5.6M to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide. Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more.

SOURCE American Red Cross