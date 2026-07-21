More than 300,000 empty lots for sale could close America's housing shortage by 6%

Building one home on each empty lot listed for sale on Zillow would reduce the national housing deficit to 4.44 million homes

A housing shortage of 4.7 million homes is the key driver of America's housing affordability crisis.

300,242 empty lots smaller than 5 acres were listed for sale on Zillow in June 2026, representing 17.4% of all for-sale listings. Building one home on each of those lots would reduce America's housing deficit by 6.3%.

Zillow is participating in a federal tech sprint to find ways to reduce friction for rural buyers looking to build on an empty lot.

SEATTLE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's housing affordability crisis is largely a supply problem, with the country currently being 4.7 million homes short of what is needed. If one home were built on every empty lot listed for sale, that shortage would shrink by more than 6%, new Zillow® research finds.

More than 300,000 empty lots 5 acres or smaller were listed for sale on Zillow in June, making up 17.4% of all for-sale listings. Building just one home on each of those lots would bring the total housing deficit down to roughly 4.44 million homes, a 6.3% reduction from the latest estimate. The typical lot for sale is 0.57 acres — large enough, in many cases, to support more than one home, meaning the 6.3% figure is conservative.

"The more than 300,000 lots currently listed for sale represent the lowest-hanging fruit in addressing a housing shortage that's two decades in the making," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "The challenge is making it feasible to build. Loosening zoning rules, streamlining permitting and expanding access to financing would reduce the cost and uncertainty that hold construction back, turning available lots into much-needed homes. The ROAD to Housing Act is an encouraging sign that policymakers understand what it will take to close the gap, but some of this reform will need to happen at the state and local levels."

Where the empty lots are

The five states with the most empty lots listed are Florida (42,601), Texas (40,907), California (18,508), North Carolina (14,226) and Georgia (10,334). In states such as North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska, empty lots make up more than one-third of all for-sale listings — 45.9%, 38.7% and 34.6%, respectively.

Rural markets have the highest concentration of empty lots, at 25.3% of all for-sale listings, compared to 13.6% in the suburbs and 9% in urban areas. Rural lots are also the least expensive on a per-acre basis with a median of roughly $75,000 per acre, compared to more than $181,000 per acre in suburban areas and about $500,000 per acre for urban lots.

Clearing the path to more homes

Closing a gap this large requires solutions that address the problem from multiple angles. Zillow advocates for measures that make it easier and less expensive to build, such as modernizing zoning to allow more density, streamlining permitting, expanding financing options and expanding access to lower-cost housing options like manufactured homes. Manufactured homes are particularly well-suited to helping close this gap, as they can be built faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional, site-built construction. Recent legislation, including the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, is already addressing some of those barriers.

One hurdle for buyers interested in these lots is navigating a fragmented process — finding land, selecting a home type and securing financing are typically three separate and confusing steps. Zillow is working to change that through innovative solutions. This summer, the company has been participating in a 12-week federal tech sprint with the U.S. Census Bureau's Opportunity Project; its focus is on finding ways to increase access to small-dollar housing loans in rural communities. Zillow is exploring ways to reduce frictions for consumers who are interested in purchasing and building on an empty lot.

State Empty lots

listed for sale

(June 2026) Share of

listings that

were empty

lots (June

2026) Median

acreage Median price United States 300,242 17.4 % 0.57 $79,000 Alabama 7,651 20.2 % 0.75 $70,900 Alaska 1,131 34.6 % 1.24 $90,000 Arizona 8,131 16.2 % 1.03 $90,000 Arkansas 6,621 25.1 % 0.50 $38,000 California 18,508 16.8 % 0.63 $73,000 Colorado 6,284 13.9 % 0.97 $125,000 Connecticut 425 7.6 % 1.26 $150,000 Delaware 462 9.2 % 0.75 $252,500 Florida 42,601 18.1 % 0.26 $49,000 Georgia 10,341 14.1 % 1.00 $84,900 Hawaii 1,411 16.9 % 1.00 $100,000 Idaho 3,175 19.3 % 0.98 $215,000 Illinois 6,668 22.2 % 0.43 $49,990 Indiana 4,124 15.0 % 0.43 $69,900 Iowa 4,145 25.0 % 0.39 $85,900 Kansas 2,018 19.4 % 0.44 $58,500 Kentucky 4,370 20.1 % 0.87 $49,900 Louisiana 9,159 29.5 % 0.50 $68,000 Maine 1,231 15.7 % 1.80 $94,900 Maryland 1,676 8.7 % 0.75 $125,000 Massachusetts 846 6.2 % 1.17 $225,000 Michigan 8,597 21.5 % 0.59 $55,000 Minnesota 4,962 19.3 % 0.58 $85,000 Mississippi 4,273 24.7 % 0.69 $53,625 Missouri 5,607 18.6 % 0.50 $60,000 Montana 2,395 21.3 % 0.83 $195,000 Nebraska 2,773 30.4 % 0.27 $79,941 Nevada 2,869 15.5 % 0.72 $69,000 New Hampshire 573 12.6 % 1.23 $129,900 New Jersey 1,352 6.5 % 0.49 $209,950 New Mexico 4,293 30.3 % 1.00 $50,000 New York 3,554 8.1 % 0.78 $99,900 North Carolina 14,226 18.2 % 1.02 $79,900 North Dakota 2,023 45.9 % 0.40 $70,000 Ohio 4,313 13.0 % 0.46 $74,900 Oklahoma 5,723 19.9 % 0.84 $59,900 Oregon 3,745 16.1 % 0.51 $159,000 Pennsylvania 6,511 18.3 % 0.38 $49,299 Rhode Island 159 9.0 % 0.86 $325,000 South Carolina 5,547 12.2 % 0.77 $95,000 South Dakota 2,466 38.7 % 0.50 $100,000 Tennessee 9,748 17.9 % 0.85 $74,900 Texas 40,907 16.2 % 0.52 $97,000 Utah 3,553 15.7 % 0.67 $283,860 Vermont 382 11.7 % 1.70 $123,000 Virginia 4,843 14.9 % 1.00 $74,500 Washington 5,563 13.9 % 0.50 $180,000 West Virginia 1,685 26.2 % 0.94 $41,700 Wisconsin 5,372 23.8 % 0.64 $84,900 Wyoming 1,167 24.4 % 0.54 $110,000

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