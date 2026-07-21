More than 300,000 empty lots for sale could close America's housing shortage by 6%

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Zillow

Jul 21, 2026, 08:00 ET

Building one home on each empty lot listed for sale on Zillow would reduce the national housing deficit to 4.44 million homes

  • A housing shortage of 4.7 million homes is the key driver of America's housing affordability crisis.
  • 300,242 empty lots smaller than 5 acres were listed for sale on Zillow in June 2026, representing 17.4% of all for-sale listings. Building one home on each of those lots would reduce America's housing deficit by 6.3%.
  • Zillow is participating in a federal tech sprint to find ways to reduce friction for rural buyers looking to build on an empty lot.

SEATTLE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's housing affordability crisis is largely a supply problem, with the country currently being 4.7 million homes short of what is needed. If one home were built on every empty lot listed for sale, that shortage would shrink by more than 6%, new Zillow® research finds.

More than 300,000 empty lots 5 acres or smaller were listed for sale on Zillow in June, making up 17.4% of all for-sale listings. Building just one home on each of those lots would bring the total housing deficit down to roughly 4.44 million homes, a 6.3% reduction from the latest estimate. The typical lot for sale is 0.57 acres — large enough, in many cases, to support more than one home, meaning the 6.3% figure is conservative.

"The more than 300,000 lots currently listed for sale represent the lowest-hanging fruit in addressing a housing shortage that's two decades in the making," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "The challenge is making it feasible to build. Loosening zoning rules, streamlining permitting and expanding access to financing would reduce the cost and uncertainty that hold construction back, turning available lots into much-needed homes. The ROAD to Housing Act is an encouraging sign that policymakers understand what it will take to close the gap, but some of this reform will need to happen at the state and local levels."

Where the empty lots are
The five states with the most empty lots listed are Florida (42,601), Texas (40,907), California (18,508), North Carolina (14,226) and Georgia (10,334). In states such as North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska, empty lots make up more than one-third of all for-sale listings — 45.9%, 38.7% and 34.6%, respectively.

Rural markets have the highest concentration of empty lots, at 25.3% of all for-sale listings, compared to 13.6% in the suburbs and 9% in urban areas. Rural lots are also the least expensive on a per-acre basis with a median of roughly $75,000 per acre, compared to more than $181,000 per acre in suburban areas and about $500,000 per acre for urban lots.

Clearing the path to more homes
Closing a gap this large requires solutions that address the problem from multiple angles. Zillow advocates for measures that make it easier and less expensive to build, such as modernizing zoning to allow more density, streamlining permitting, expanding financing options and expanding access to lower-cost housing options like manufactured homes. Manufactured homes are particularly well-suited to helping close this gap, as they can be built faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional, site-built construction. Recent legislation, including the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, is already addressing some of those barriers.

One hurdle for buyers interested in these lots is navigating a fragmented process — finding land, selecting a home type and securing financing are typically three separate and confusing steps. Zillow is working to change that through innovative solutions. This summer, the company has been participating in a 12-week federal tech sprint with the U.S. Census Bureau's Opportunity Project; its focus is on finding ways to increase access to small-dollar housing loans in rural communities. Zillow is exploring ways to reduce frictions for consumers who are interested in purchasing and building on an empty lot.

State

Empty lots
listed for sale
(June 2026)

Share of
listings that
were empty
lots (June
2026)

Median
acreage

Median price

United States

300,242

17.4 %

0.57

$79,000

Alabama

7,651

20.2 %

0.75

$70,900

Alaska

1,131

34.6 %

1.24

$90,000

Arizona

8,131

16.2 %

1.03

$90,000

Arkansas

6,621

25.1 %

0.50

$38,000

California

18,508

16.8 %

0.63

$73,000

Colorado

6,284

13.9 %

0.97

$125,000

Connecticut

425

7.6 %

1.26

$150,000

Delaware

462

9.2 %

0.75

$252,500

Florida

42,601

18.1 %

0.26

$49,000

Georgia

10,341

14.1 %

1.00

$84,900

Hawaii

1,411

16.9 %

1.00

$100,000

Idaho

3,175

19.3 %

0.98

$215,000

Illinois

6,668

22.2 %

0.43

$49,990

Indiana

4,124

15.0 %

0.43

$69,900

Iowa

4,145

25.0 %

0.39

$85,900

Kansas

2,018

19.4 %

0.44

$58,500

Kentucky

4,370

20.1 %

0.87

$49,900

Louisiana

9,159

29.5 %

0.50

$68,000

Maine

1,231

15.7 %

1.80

$94,900

Maryland

1,676

8.7 %

0.75

$125,000

Massachusetts

846

6.2 %

1.17

$225,000

Michigan

8,597

21.5 %

0.59

$55,000

Minnesota

4,962

19.3 %

0.58

$85,000

Mississippi

4,273

24.7 %

0.69

$53,625

Missouri

5,607

18.6 %

0.50

$60,000

Montana

2,395

21.3 %

0.83

$195,000

Nebraska

2,773

30.4 %

0.27

$79,941

Nevada

2,869

15.5 %

0.72

$69,000

New Hampshire

573

12.6 %

1.23

$129,900

New Jersey

1,352

6.5 %

0.49

$209,950

New Mexico

4,293

30.3 %

1.00

$50,000

New York

3,554

8.1 %

0.78

$99,900

North Carolina

14,226

18.2 %

1.02

$79,900

North Dakota

2,023

45.9 %

0.40

$70,000

Ohio

4,313

13.0 %

0.46

$74,900

Oklahoma

5,723

19.9 %

0.84

$59,900

Oregon

3,745

16.1 %

0.51

$159,000

Pennsylvania

6,511

18.3 %

0.38

$49,299

Rhode Island

159

9.0 %

0.86

$325,000

South Carolina

5,547

12.2 %

0.77

$95,000

South Dakota

2,466

38.7 %

0.50

$100,000

Tennessee

9,748

17.9 %

0.85

$74,900

Texas

40,907

16.2 %

0.52

$97,000

Utah

3,553

15.7 %

0.67

$283,860

Vermont

382

11.7 %

1.70

$123,000

Virginia

4,843

14.9 %

1.00

$74,500

Washington

5,563

13.9 %

0.50

$180,000

West Virginia

1,685

26.2 %

0.94

$41,700

Wisconsin

5,372

23.8 %

0.64

$84,900

Wyoming

1,167

24.4 %

0.54

$110,000

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

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