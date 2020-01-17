More Than 350 Basketball Coaches Unite To Fight Cancer During American Cancer Society's Coaches Vs. Cancer 'Suits And Sneakers' Week January 20-26

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS), the leading organization devoted to creating a world without cancer, will celebrate Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week Jan. 20-26 during basketball games around the country. More than 350 NCAA coaches, including Baylor's Scott Drew, Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Texas' Shaka Smart, Kansas' Bill Self, Iowa's Fran McCaffery, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger, and more will support this nationwide initiative that unites basketball coaches for a common cause – saving lives from cancer.

College and high school basketball coaches and their staff across the nation will trade their dress shoes for sneakers to wear with their suits during the games to raise awareness, helping to save lives by raising funds and encouraging people to educate themselves about cancer prevention, screening, and early detection.

Funds raised by Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers games will support childhood cancer research, services, and awareness, as well as promote cancer prevention efforts targeting children.

"As council chair of Coaches vs. Cancer, I have seen firsthand the power that coaches can have when we set aside our rivalries and fight on the same team to combat cancer. Suits And Sneakers Week is an opportunity for us to create a visual reminder for our fans about the impact of supporting the American Cancer Society," says Coach Lon Kruger.

The 27th season of the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), tipped off in November 2019 with the 'United Front' campaign. The national campaign featured marquee college basketball coaches, including Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, Kentucky's John Calipari, High Point's Tubby Smith, and North Carolina's Roy Williams, along with the full slate of Big Ten coaches.

As a special promotion during Suits And Sneakers Week, and continuing through the end of the college basketball season, fans will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Coaches vs. Cancer tie designed by Vineyard Vines. Thirty percent of the proceeds from the sale of each tie will benefit the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in support of the American Cancer Society's overall lifesaving mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer.

"Suits and Sneakers week is one of the most recognizable charitable promotions in all of sports," said Sharon Byers, chief development marketing and communications officer, American Cancer Society. "Every year, rivals on the court join together to raise awareness and funds for this critically important cause. We deeply appreciate the members of the NABC for their ongoing commitment and support for our mission and the Coaches vs. Cancer program."

The Coaches vs. Cancer program was inspired by former University of Missouri head coach and cancer survivor Norm Stewart when he challenged fans to pledge a dollar amount for every 3-point shot made by his team during the 1991-1992 season. The concept has since evolved into a nationwide collaboration between the ACS and the NABC.

Over the past 26 years, Coaches vs. Cancer has raised more than $125 million in the fight against cancer, thanks to incredible effort of thousands of coaches across the entire college basketball landscape.

College basketball fans across the country can join in the pledge to fight cancer by donating at www.CoachesVsCancer.org.

Coaches vs. Cancer will culminate with the 2020 NCAA Final Four, which will take place in ACS' hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Apr. 4-6.

About Coaches vs. Cancer

Coaches vs. Cancer is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers coaches, their teams, and communities to join in saving more lives. The program leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of basketball coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. For more information go to www.CoachesVsCancer.org.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

SOURCE American Cancer Society

