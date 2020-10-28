More than 4 out of 5 Aetna Medicare members in 4 Star-rated plans or higher for 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announced its 2021 Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans outpace the Medicare Advantage industry in the percentage of members in plans rated 4 stars or higher (out of 5 stars) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Star Ratings data for 2021 contracts show 83 percent of Aetna MAPD members are currently enrolled in 4 Star-rated plans or higher, compared to 77 percent for the industry.1

"This year's Star Ratings demonstrate our consistency in bringing quality and value to our members," said Christopher Ciano, president of Aetna Medicare. "Now more than ever given the COVID-19 pandemic, we're unrelenting in our focus on the total health of our members and making sure they have access to quality care that's affordable, safe and close to home. We work closely with our physician partners and community organizations to help our members age and thrive in the comfort and safety of their homes, especially during these uncertain times."

Aetna 4.5-Star Rated Contracts:

H2663 Coventry Health Care of Missouri , Inc. (AR, IL, KS, MO, OK HMOs)

, Inc. (AR, IL, KS, MO, OK HMOs) H3959 Aetna Health Inc. (PA HMO)

H3597 Aetna Health Inc. (ME HMO)

H5522 Health Assurance Pennsylvania, Inc. (PA PPO)

H7301 Coventry Health Care of Illinois (IL PPO)

Aetna 4-Star Rated Contracts:

H1609 Aetna Health Inc. (FL/IA HMOs)

H5521 Aetna Life Insurance Company (AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY PPOs)

H5793 Aetna Health Inc. (CT HMO)

H7149 Aetna Health Inc. (NE HMO)

CMS' Medicare Star Ratings rank the performance and quality of Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans to help beneficiaries and their families compare plans.

Medicare Advantage plans are rated on how well they perform on five different categories:

Staying healthy

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the health plan

Member complaints

Health plan customer service

MAPD plans are also rated on how well they perform on three additional categories:

Drug plan customer service

Member experience with drug plan

Drug safety

Aetna Medicare Advantage and SilverScript prescription drug plans are available to Medicare beneficiaries for selection during the Annual Enrollment Period, which starts on October 15, 2020, and runs through December 7, 2020. Enrollment becomes effective on January 1, 2021.

The star ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov. Visit AetnaMedicare.com to learn more about Aetna's 2021 Medicare plans or call toll-free at 1-855-335-1407 (TTY: 711). Hours are from 8 AM to 8 PM, local time, seven days a week. A licensed agent will answer your call.

NOTE: Information in this release is based on 2021 star ratings data published by CMS on October 8, 2020, and Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plan enrollment as of September 2020.

1 High-Quality Care for Medicare Beneficiaries Continues as Medicare Health and Drug Plans Receive Star Ratings, October 8, 2020.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

