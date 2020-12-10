More than $460,000 available for Duke Energy's Indiana customers who need help paying winter electric bills

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has more than $460,000 dedicated to its Indiana customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills this winter. The funds come from corporate contributions and customer donations.

"Programs like this have never been more important than now," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "Cold weather has arrived, and many of our customers are still struggling with the economic hardships of this pandemic. In 2020, we have dedicated more than $600,000 in energy bill assistance, which includes pandemic bill relief funds distributed earlier this year."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's Energy Assistance Program, which determines eligibility and distributes the company's assistance funds. Qualifying Duke Energy customers who may be struggling to pay their electricity bills can receive up to $300. Because of high demand, customers should first check with their local agency to make sure there are still funds available locally. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

"The Community Action Agency network is thankful to partner with Duke Energy to support the many Hoosier households facing economic challenges in this difficult year," said Ed Gerardot, executive director of the Indiana Community Action Association. "The contributions from Duke Energy and its customers will ease the hardship for many families."

For more information on the Helping Hand program, including eligibility for funds, participating agencies and how to make a donation, visit duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/helping-hand.

Winter energy-saving tips

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

One of the easiest things customers can do to support heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

For more information on how to cut costs and stay warm this winter, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings/winter-heating-energy-savings. Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money. For more information, visit duke-energy.com.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to more than 850,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: Angeline Protogere

Office: 317.838.1338 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy