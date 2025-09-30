More than 50 brokerages adopt Zillow Showcase as go-to tool for listing marketing innovation

Top brokerages across the U.S. embrace Zillow's next-gen listing experience to help agents win more listings and sell homes faster

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® today announced a major milestone in the expansion of its flagship listing marketing experience, Zillow Showcase ℠: more than 50 agreements signed with brokerages and franchisors since the product launched in 2023. The partnerships — spanning leading national brands, regional powerhouses and innovative independents — reflect broad industry recognition that Showcase gives agents and sellers a measurable edge in today's housing market.

These partnerships give tens of thousands of agents access to Showcase, a premium listing experience built to help homes stand out on Zillow and convert online attention into real-world results. The milestone marks accelerating adoption and momentum as brokerages prioritize digital marketing strategies that deliver value to their agents and sellers alike.

"Fifty enterprise partnerships is more than a milestone. It's a strong signal that Showcase is becoming a new standard in listing marketing," said Bobbi Jo Price, Vice President of Agent Sales at Zillow. "Brokers are choosing Showcase because it helps their agents win, grow and deliver for their clients."

For agents, Showcase is delivering. Agents who use Showcase on more than half of their listings are winning 30% more listings than similar agents who use it less frequently.1 By offering Showcase at scale, brokerages are giving their agents a marketing advantage that helps them secure more listings and generate stronger results once those homes are on the market.

A growing list of industry leaders

Zillow's Showcase enterprise partnerships include major names in residential real estate, including:

Howard Hanna — the nation's largest privately held real estate brokerage — and the fifth largest brokerage in the country — offers Showcase to its agents to help them deliver stronger results for their sellers.

— the nation's largest privately held real estate brokerage — and the fifth largest brokerage in the country — offers Showcase to its agents to help them deliver stronger results for their sellers. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices — through an agreement supporting its franchise network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices rolled Showcase out to agents across their U.S. network last month to help them differentiate listings and elevate their digital marketing.

— through an agreement supporting its franchise network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices rolled Showcase out to agents across their U.S. network last month to help them differentiate listings and elevate their digital marketing. The Agency — The Agency, a global boutique brokerage known for its white-glove service and world-renowned brand, is bringing Zillow Showcase to its agents to amplify high-end listing marketing and deliver a digital-first experience that matches the expectations of luxury buyers and sellers.

— The Agency, a global boutique brokerage known for its white-glove service and world-renowned brand, is bringing Zillow Showcase to its agents to amplify high-end listing marketing and deliver a digital-first experience that matches the expectations of luxury buyers and sellers. Christie's International Real Estate Group — serving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, this luxury-focused affiliate brings Showcase to its agents to elevate how high‑end homes are presented and sold.

— serving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, this luxury-focused affiliate brings Showcase to its agents to elevate how high‑end homes are presented and sold. LPT Realty — with a rapidly growing network of agents across the U.S., LPT Realty integrated Showcase into its marketing offerings to help agents compete at a higher level.

— with a rapidly growing network of agents across the U.S., LPT Realty integrated Showcase into its marketing offerings to help agents compete at a higher level. Coldwell Banker franchisees , including Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage serving the Carolinas and Coldwell Banker Vanguard in Florida — recently invested in Showcase access for their agents to help listings shine in high-volume, high-growth markets.

, including Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage serving the Carolinas and Coldwell Banker Vanguard in Florida — recently invested in Showcase access for their agents to help listings shine in high-volume, high-growth markets. Carolina One Real Estate — South Carolina's largest real estate firm, with offices in Charleston and Myrtle Beach under the Carolina One brand, and in Columbia under the Home Advantage Realty brand, will now offer Showcase as part of their cutting-edge digital marketing tools to sellers looking to take their listing to the next level.

This diverse roster demonstrates that Showcase resonates with brokers of all sizes and segments who want to provide their agents with smarter, more effective tools. Zillow Showcase is designed to not exceed 10% of listings in a market to ensure agents can offer a premium, exclusive listing experience to clients.

"At The Agency, we're always looking for ways to give our agents every advantage in showcasing their listings. Our partnership with Zillow Showcase allows us to maximize exposure, put homes in the best light and reach more potential buyers. It's part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring our listings get the attention they deserve," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency.

Building a brand with Showcase

Showcase transforms a listing on Zillow into an immersive, visually striking experience. High-resolution scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization, SkyTour aerial views (where available), recently launched Virtual Staging and prominent agent branding all combine to give listings maximum impact.

According to Zillow data , Showcase listings outperform similar non-Showcase listings with 79% more page views, 76% more saves and 91% more shares, compared to similar nearby non-Showcase listings on Zillow. This additional exposure means higher sales prices and faster sales for sellers.

By combining beautiful design with bold agent branding, Showcase helps agents build lasting visibility in their markets. Every listing becomes a reflection of the agent's expertise and commitment to delivering top-tier service.

"We built Showcase not just to elevate listings, but to elevate agents," Price added. "It delivers results where they matter most: helping agents secure more listings and helping homes sell faster, often for more. That's the value brokerages are investing in."

Raising the bar for the industry

Showcase is a central part of Zillow's broader strategy to support the industry's evolution through tech-forward partnerships, reflecting a shared commitment between Zillow and its brokerage partners to power the next generation of real estate marketing.

Each new agreement adds fuel to Showcase's rapid growth, bringing Zillow closer to a future where more agents have elevated solutions and more clients are better served.

To learn more about Showcase, visit zillowshowcase.com .

